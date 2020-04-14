electronics

forums

games

news

opinion

programming

startups

tech
HTTPS://YAAS.CAT

Wed 15 Apr 2020

£0.50

Los Angeles-based Frame launches mental health gateway for a pandemic-stricken generation

Words: Jonathan Shieber - TechCrunch - 13:28 14-04-2020
The story behind Frame, the startup aiming to be the nation’s gateway into the world of therapy and mental wellness, seems like a tailor-made story of American entrepreneurial success. Its co-founders, Kendall Bird and Sage Grazer, ran their first business in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles years ago, selling out their entire inventory of lemonade to a captive audience of eager parents. Years later, after Grazer graduated from Columbia and embarked on a career as a therapist, and Bird, a longtime proponent of therapy since her teens, had moved on to a job at the LA-based social media giant, the two reunited. Frame was born from their shared belief that therapy was a tool that could be harnessed by every American for self-improvement and self-care, and that providing a window into the breadth of problems that therapy could address would be a way to popularize the process. Frame aims to do both. , another startup which raised a pile of cash recently, the company offers services matching therapists with patients on the front-end and providing a billing and telemedicine solution for mental health practitioners on the back-end. But it also has another component — a recorded “workshop” between a therapist and a patient or a tutorial to illustrate the kinds of services that a patient could receive from therapy or explain what different conditions may be. These discussions and lessons — which the company emphasizes are not therapy sessions — are meant to frame how potential customers could view the types of things they could talk about with their therapists. “ Scene from a Frame workshop. The goal is to give a millennial audience a window into how therapy works in an effort to popularize and de-stigmatize the process. If there’s one thing that Bird knows, it’s how to reach a millennial audience. The former Snap product marketing executive was with the company through its public offering and now serves as one of a small cohort of former Snap employees that are beginning to launch their own companies — building on the success, and wealth that Snap’s public offering afforded them. The company is launching today with around 12 videos of the pseudo-sessions with therapists and a small pilot matching program for the 100 therapists it counts on its roster of service providers. Given that the company’s approach to its sessions straddles the line between therapy and entertainment, it was important to find therapists that would work well on camera for its workshops, said Bird. “W Frame, which the two co-founders began building nearly a year ago, was hoping to have a bit more real estate to support its launch, but like other companies including Real, Silver Health, the European startup, Mindler, and even the sexual health focused startups like the company accelerated its launch in an effort to respond to the mental health needs stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic. Much of this is predicated on virtual non-therapy sessions that Hims and Hers are calling discussions and that Real calls “Group Salons” and “Group Events”. For Frame, building its library of recorded non-sessions required pre-recording thirty to forty sessions with volunteers — many pulled from the Snap community, according to Bird. And the Snap community has also rallied to back the company. the former Snap executive, is a seed investor along with several others from the company. Another backer is Capital, the New York-based accelerator that’s backed by Johnson and Johnson and other corporations to find new startups that fit within strategic areas of interest. “There are over 700,000 behavioral healthcare professionals in the United States, yet 80% of millennials with mental health concerns never expect to receive treatment,” wrote Frame seed investor and founder of Adam Struck, in an email. “We see an opportunity for to make therapy more approachable for the millions who could benefit from access to high-quality mental health resources, building a valuable business that helps create a healthier society.”

'Clubs at every level are at risk' - the financial nightmare facing football

Words: - BBC News - 14:19 14-04-2020
p Football Leeds United's players, coaching staff and senior management have volunteered to take a wage deferral because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has warned the future of clubs "at every level" are at risk unless there is "a swift and material aid package" from the game's authorities to deal with the impact of Covid-19. Sweet has been a central figure in the Hatters' rise from non-league back to the Championship and, having experienced the issues involved in running a club at four levels of the English pyramid, is seriously concerned as the game's suspension heads into its second month. "Lower-league clubs are vulnerable because they are so reliant upon ticket income and many Championship clubs are vulnerable due to the severe overstretching of expenditure," he said. "At Luton we have the benefit of Championship central distribution and a relatively low cost base. This situation is going to hurt us, so I dread to think how it will impact some clubs." On 3 April, the Premier League agreed to advance £125m in payments to the EFL and National League, although only £2m of it will go to the 68 National League clubs. The situation in the EFL is so bad that Tranmere chairman and former FA chief executive Mark Palios said that without a strong plan this week it "will potentially lead to carnage, for clubs players, owners and fans alike." Writing in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday he said: "This week is absolutely critical for the EFL and the survival of many of the 71 clubs that it represents. "The only way out of this mess is to take the opportunity to fundamentally restructure the flawed financial model on which football has been based since the establishment of the Premier League. We have to address the unregulated wages market, which means the mega-salaries paid at the very top of the game have a huge inflationary impact all the way through the professional pyramid. "The crisis facing us should not be underestimated. When Bury FC collapsed, its community was devastated and there were lots of platitudes about ensuring that it never happened again. But it is about to happen again and many times over, unless we change the way we are handling this, and change it urgently. "In a week when the Covid death toll hit 10,000, it will sound trivial and melodramatic but this is perhaps the most important seven days in the history of the EFL." English football is stopped indefinitely. Premier League clubs meet on Friday, but it will be mid-May before Uefa comes forward with its proposals, having already warned that any league ending its season prematurely puts places in next season's European competitions at risk. Non-league clubs are considering legal action after the FA Council ratified the decision to void the season between tiers three and six - the divisions below National League level. National League clubs have been asked to vote on ending the campaign without knowing how promotion and relegation is to be decided. In Leagues One and Two, the deadline for payment of April's wages is approaching and mass furloughing of players is being threatened. Meanwhile, in the Championship, business plans are under even greater strain than normal. Of the 21 Championship clubs who competed in the EFL last season, the latest published accounts for five of them included parachute payments that came with relegation from the Premier League. In 13 instances out of the remaining 16, the club's wage bills exceeded their income. In their accounts, Reading and Birmingham said there was "material uncertainty" over their ability to exist as a going concern. As is the case for the majority of Championship clubs, they are reliant on funding from their owners. It has been reported that in order to protect themselves, if agreement can not be found between individual clubs and the Professional Footballers' Association over wage cuts and deferrals, a "nuclear option" of all 24 clubs going into administration was being considered. But this notion has been rejected by alternative sources influential within Championship circles. "It is hard enough getting all 24 clubs to agree the time of day, let alone the detail about how you could go about doing that," said one. "It just wouldn't happen." Each club has a very different funding model. Some - Stoke and Preston are two examples - have long-standing, wealthy owners, who have already vowed to honour their financial commitments. In contrast, Leeds and Birmingham have already reached deferral agreements with their first-team squads. Others are looking at other ways to reduce costs. West Bromwich Albion chief executive Mark Jenkins has taken a 100% pay cut. Evidently, distrust exists. BBC Sport understands EFL chairman Rick Parry is in receipt of a letter from a club questioning how wage deferrals - existing and in the future - are going to be paid and whether, until salaries are honoured in full, clubs are going to be allowed to make new signings or agree new deals with players whose contracts expire on 30 June. The argument is some have stretched themselves too far and should not be allowed to avoid the consequences. When Covid-19 has been dealt with and life has returned to normal, it is anticipated the financial operations of EFL clubs will be looked at again. Insiders have told BBC Sport the present "Profit and Sustainability" regulations are "not fit for purpose". The EFL already has a working group looking at the rule, which allows clubs not recently relegated from the Premier League to lose £39m over a three-year period. However, rather than look at the whole issue with scepticism, as has been thought likely, it is hoped the experience of the past month, and what lies ahead, will allow all parties to adopt a more mature position which, in theory, will provide the breathing space needed to reach more acceptable - and workable - regulations. However well run they are, a football club that cannot play football will eventually hit financial problems. All will take a hit if matches are played behind closed doors, as expected, when the games eventually return. Leeds' average attendance is 35,321, by far the highest in the Championship. They estimate their total loss of income from ticket sales, hospitality and retail if Elland Road remains empty for their final five home games of the season is £3m. Club officials feel they could reduce the impact if they could offer fans the option of watching a live stream of games on their website. This would not help Blackburn, who gave Leeds an allocation of 7,700 for their game at Ewood Park on 3 April and, at £40 each, would have generated more than £300,000 from the visitors alone. A closed-doors end to the season would cost Luton between 10% and 15% of their income for the entire campaign. In talking privately about his club's own position, one Championship executive spoke of his relief that a couple of potential January signings did not happen. But, along with gate receipts, sponsorship and central distributions from television and the Premier League, selling players is a valuable source of income for Championship clubs. In January alone Bristol City sold skipper Josh Brownhill to Burnley for £9m, Bobby Decordova-Reid's move from Cardiff to Fulham became permanent for £10m and West Ham paid Hull £20m for forward Jarrod Bowen. It is now accepted, with reduced finance across the game, the transfer market will undergo "a correction", which is bad news for those clubs planning to raise funds in the summer. "It is not going to be a seller's market, that's for sure," said one source. "If clubs thought they could get a certain figure for a player, they might well find they can't now." There are two big questions that need to be answered. When is the season going to resume and is there a deadline by which games need to be finished? No-one knows the answer to the first and no-one in authority is saying anything about the second. However, some club executives feel protecting next season is more important than how this one ends. Like any businesses, football clubs hate uncertainty. Indications are that Sky will not ask for the money they have paid for this season back. However, if the middle of June arrives with no indication when the 2020-21 campaign will begin, they are unlikely to hand over their first payment - and that would concern every club as it would chop off funding. Some club officials privately back the public view of PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor that the next two seasons should be played exclusively in 2021 and 2022, with the latter terminating before the World Cup in Qatar. Admittedly, it is not entirely clear how 2022-23 would work, nor how European club competitions and the delayed European Championship and Nations League would fit into that schedule. But it is an idea - along with many others. "We have meetings every couple of days and things get mulled over," said a club source. "But that is all we do. We are just guessing. The fundamental point is we don't know when the season is going to start again."

UK coronavirus live: lockdown could shrink GDP by 35%, says OBR, as hospital deaths rise by 778 to 12,107

Words: - The Guardian - 14:27 14-04-2020
p There is mounting anger in Northern Ireland over authorities’ failure to disclose the number of coronavirus-related deaths in care homes. The health minister, Robin Swann, said on Tuesday that 32 care homes had been affected but their death toll remains unclear, prompting protests from politicians and advocacy groups. Dr Michael McBride, the country’s chief medical officer, said the process of registering deaths was complicated, involving death certificates, the General Register Office and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. “Every death counts. Behind every death is a person. It is wrong to create an impression that those lives lost don’t matter,” McBride told BBC Radio Ulster. Northern Ireland’s official death toll – 134 – relates only to hospital deaths. Northern Ireland has 484 care homes, with 16,000 beds. The pandemic has wrought a severe toll on nursing homes across the border in the Republic of Ireland, accounting for around half of the country’s 365 deaths. Updated at 10.32am EDT p The Medical Protection Society (MPS) has called on the government to introduce emergency laws to safeguard doctors from claims against their decisions during the coronavirus crisis. It is calling on the UK to support new laws, already adopted in New York state, to ensure healthcare professionals are not exposed to “criminal and regulatory investigations following decisions they may have to make in terms of when emergency treatment can be withheld or withdrawn”. Decisions on whether to administer or withdraw life-prolonging treatments are normally made on a basis of what is in the best interest of the patient, the MPS said, but “that normal decision-making processes will be put under enormous strain during a pandemic, especially when surges in demand temporarily exceed supply”. The society points to lack of clarity when it comes to whether it would be lawful for a ventilator to be withheld or removed from one patient in order to sustain the life of another. Dr Rob Hendry, medical director at the Medical Protection Society, said: Doctors have been telling us they have concerns about the decisions they are having to make in very challenging circumstances and how they can be sure that they are acting lawfully. It is simply not fair for doctors already under immense pressure to be asked to make difficult treatment decisions based on a hope that the courts and the General Medical Council will treat them favourably and protect them in the future if their decisions and actions are challenged. The UK government has already shown that it can introduce sweeping new laws very quickly. Similar laws [to New York] need to be introduced quickly to protect doctors and other healthcare professionals in the NHS for decisions they make in good faith and in compliance with the relevant local and national guidance. Updated at 10.25am EDT p The number of offenders being sentenced to short-term prison sentences will outstrip the number of prisoners set to be released early as part of plans to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, MPs have been told. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Justice announced plans to release up to 4,000 risk-assessed prisoners who are within two months of their release date will be temporarily released from jail. During a remote session of the justice committee broadcast online, Katie Lomas, national chair of rehabilitation charity Nacro, said: More people are being sentenced to short prison sentences than are going to be released early on temporary licence so we’re not actually resolving the problem for the prisons because we’re feeding more people into the system than we are bringing out.” Justice reform campaigners have long called for the government to introduce a presumption against short sentences of six months or less as evidence has shown the jail terms do little to reduce reoffending. In Scotland, there is a presumption against sentences of 12 months. Updated at 10.20am EDT p Scotland’s Care Inspectorate has confirmed at least two deaths at the Wastview Care Centre in Shetland, as the Scottish government prepares to publish what first minister, N icola Sturgeon, has promised will be “full and robust” data on care home deaths on Wednesday. Jeane Freeman, the Scottish health secretary, said on Sunday that the Care Inspectorate had been told of Covid-19 cases in 406 adult care homes, 37% of the total, amidst growing anxiety about a surge in deaths, with clusters including 13 reported dead after contracting coronavirus at a care home in Glasgow last week. On Wednesday, National Records of Scotland will publish weekly data on all registered deaths from Covid-19, which includes deaths where the virus was a suspected or probable cause. This week for the first time those figures will be broken down by the location of someone’s death, indicating whether an individual dies in hospital, in a care home, at home or at another location. Updated at 10.05am EDT p Amid continuing speculation about when schools will reopen in England, the National Education Union (NEU) has written to the prime minister expressing that its members were “disturbed” by the continuing speculation and called for the government to share its modelling, evidence and plans for any return to school as a matter of urgency. Last Wednesday, Number 10 intervened to clarify that schools would not be reopening straight after the Easter holidays after media speculation based on comments said to have been made by an unnamed minister. Then on Friday, two other unions representing headteachers suggested that schools should reopen for a number of weeks ahead of the summer holidays instead of waiting until September, if the scientific evidence said it was safe to do so. The NEU’s letter said: We consider this speculation to be most unhelpful: it may undermine people’s resolve to stick to social isolation. We are disturbed that it is seemingly being stimulated by unnamed government ministers. Given that an early return to full school populations will mean an increased risk to our members and the children in their care, we are writing to ask you to share your modelling, evidence and plans. In the letter, the NEU asked whether plans to reopen schools would address problems with social distancing in schools, testing of children staff and availability of personal protective equipment. It also asked about children and staff in vulnerable health categories and called on the government to share its modelling of the increased number of cases and deaths among children, their families, teachers and support staff as a result of reopening schools. Updated at 10.05am EDT p In addition to the virtual first minister’s questions, which started last Thursday, the Scottish parliament’s presiding officer, Ken Macintosh, has just announced a new virtual members’ question time this Friday, where up to 19 MSPs will have the chance to put questions to four cabinet secretaries most deeply involved in the Covid-19 response, including the health secretary, Jeane Freeman. Mackintosh said that Holyrood’s governing body was continuing to discuss arrangements for chamber and committee business in the coming weeks: I know that members share my view that we must strike a balance between enabling our parliament to continue to function effectively during this uncertain and difficult time, while ensuring we don’t put others at undue risk. In exploring new technologies and extending virtual scrutiny arrangements to more and more members and to different formats, I believe we can successfully strike that balance. Updated at 9.49am EDT p Total UK hospital deaths up 778 to 12,107 Updated at 10.08am EDT p Scotland records 40 new coronavirus-related deaths in last 24 hours Updated at 10.16am EDT p Northern Ireland records 10 new coronavirus related deaths in last 24 hours Updated at 10.11am EDT p Downing Street lobby briefing - summary The Downing Street lobby briefing is over for the day. In the past lobby briefings weren’t always the most informative events in the Westminster daily diary, and they normally wrapped up in under half an hour. Now they take place by conference call, just once a day, and they regularly last for more than an hour (like today’s). They have also become a lot more useful, partly because of the length (it is not as if political journalists have a lot of other things to do), partly because of the format, but also partly because No 10 needs to engage with the media more than it thought it did in the pre-coronavirus era. Most of the briefing was taken by the prime minister’s spokesman, but we also heard from a Treasury spokesman talking about the OBR report. Here are the main points. The Treasury spokesman stressed that the OBR description of what might happen to the economy was not an official government prediction - although he did not challenge it in any significant way. He described the OBR analysis as “one scenario”, but he said that the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has already acknowledged that coronavirus was going to have a “significant impact” on the economy. Sunak is chairing the government’s daily coronavirus press conference at 5pm this afternoon. The Treasury spokesman implied the OBR report vindicated government policy. He said the report confirmed that, if the government had not intervened, the economic impact on people would be “much worse”. And he said the OBR did say that the impact of the lockdown would be “contained in time” and that there would be a rapid bounce back. The Treasury spokesman said figures for how many workers were being furloughed under the government’s job retention scheme would be available when the online portal was up and running at the end of April. The OBR estimates that around of 30% of employees will take advantage of this. The OBR report says: We have tried to estimate a cost that is consistent with the assumptions underpinning the economic scenario. Doing so implies that around 30 per cent of employees will be covered at a cost of £42bn (equivalent to almost 15 per cent of total employee compensation in the baseline). We estimate that around a fifth of that returns to the Exchequer in income tax and NICs – an effect that is captured implicitly via the fiscal ready-reckoning rather than explicitly here. The first payments are expected this month. The Treasury spokesman rejected claims that take-up was higher than the government expected. He said that the Treasury had never predicted what the take-up would be, and that a high take-up showed that the scheme was doing what it was meant to be doing. The prime minister’s spokesman said that the OBR’s decision to model the impact of a three-month lockdown, followed by three months of partial lockdown (see 12.16pm), should not be seen as an indication of what the government was planning. It was just a modelling assumption by the OBR, he said. The PM’s spokesman rejected suggestions that the government was playing down the number of coronavirus deaths in care homes. (See 9.27am.) He said the government published different sets of figures, but that it was completely transparent as to what they covered. When it was put to him that the figures being given by care home providers suggested the official government figures for the number of care homes affected by coronavirus (13.5%) understated the scale of the problem, the spokesman said the government figure was the best available. The PM’s spokesman said the most recently daily figure for the overall number of tests carried out (in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday) was 14,506. The PM’s spokesman was unable to say whether the government would investigate every death of a social care worker with coronavirus. The government has said that the death of every NHS worker with coronavirus will be investigated. The PM’s spokesman said the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) was meeting now to consider its evidence for government about the case of extending the lockdown. He said the government would be responding on Thursday. The PM’s spokesman said government advisers were reviewing policy on whether members of the public should wear masks. The group looking at this is “Nervtag”, the new and emerging respiratory virus threats advisory group, the spokesman said. Yesterday Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said the government would change its policy if the scientific case for wearing masks grew stronger. The spokesman said that progress was being made towards procuring more ventilators for the NHS was a positive thing. Asked about reports that some designs for new ventilators have not been approved by regulators, the spokesman said that it was important for the government to make sure it only bought machines that met regulatory requirements. The spokesman rejected a report suggesting that the UK has lost out by not participating in an EU-wide scheme for the procurement of PPE (personal protective equipment). Asked about the Guardian report by my colleagues Daniel Boffey and Robert Booth, the spokesman said: For the majority of PPE included in the EU schemes, the supply of items to participating countries is still subject to the European commission signing off individual contracts with suppliers, the placing of orders and delivery schedules. We understand that participating countries may begin to receive PPE two weeks after orders are placed. Deliveries will be subject to the same demand pressures as all other procurement currently taking place. Participating in this scheme would not have allowed us to do anything that we have not been able to do ourselves. The PM’s spokesman sidestepped questions about whether the government would hold a public inquiry into its handling of coronavirus. He said the government was focusing on tackling coronavirus. But he went on: As we progress through this pandemic, we are of course looking at any improvements that we can make and any lessons that we can learn. The PM’s spokesman would not endorse a statement from Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, about the government being too slow to ramp up testing. On ITV last night Vallance said: At the beginning, Public Health England got off to a good start in terms of testing to try and make sure they caught people coming in to the country with it. I then think it’s not scaled as fast as it needs to scale — and that’s being done now. Asked about this, the spokesman said the government was very clear about the need to scale up testing. The PM’s spokesman said that Boris Johnson was still off work. He was not engaged in any government business, the spokesman said. He said there was nothing new to add about the condition of the PM, who is continuing his recovery at Chequers. He said the priority for the PM was for him to “rest and recover” and that his medical team had advised him not to immediately return to work. The spokesman was unable to say whether the PM would be holding his usual weekly audience with the Queen (which currently takes place by telephone) this week. The PM’s spokesman said that the government would be saying more later this week about its plans for a partial “virtual parliament” when MPs returns from their Easter recess next week. The spokesman said suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) should not be prioritising England over Scotland. He said it was being distributed “evenly across the UK” in a “four-nation approach”. He said: Our PPE strategy is UK-wide, making sure that frontline workers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have the PPE they need to stay protected while taking care of patients. Through this four-nation approach we are working closely with the devolved administrations to coordinate the distribution of PPE evenly across the UK. We have not instructed any company to prioritise PPE for one nation over the others. The spokesman confirmed that Dominic Cummings, the PM’s chief adviser who has been off work with coronavirus symptoms, is now back at work in No 10. Asked about a photo showing Cummings arriving at work alongside Cleo Watson, another No 10 aide, and about claims that this showed people in Downing Street ignoring the social distancing rules, the spokesman claimed everyone in No 10 was observing the rules. When it was put to him that this photograph suggested the opposite, the spokesman just stuck to his line. Dominic Cummings arriving at No 10 this morning with his colleague, Cleo Watson. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images Updated at 9.44am EDT p Wales records 19 deaths in hospital in the last 24 hours Updated at 10.12am EDT p England records 744 deaths in hospital in last 24 hours Updated at 10.21am EDT p Sunak: demand for coronavirus business loans was 'overwhelming'

Coronavirus: Welsh national anthem sung to thank NHS

Words: - BBC News - 11:24 14-04-2020
Most watched Why you can trust BBC News

EU countries take first cautious steps out of coronavirus lockdown

Words: Jon Henley Europe correspondent - The Guardian - 14:03 14-04-2020

Unemployment checks are being held up by a coding language almost nobody knows

Words: Makena Kelly - The Verge - 12:00 14-04-2020
States have been starved of modernization funding for years

Coronavirus: The wildlife species enjoying lockdown

Words: - BBC News - 10:33 14-04-2020
Most watched Why you can trust BBC News

More than 70,000 Call of Duty: Warzone players have been banned

Words: Nicole Carpenter - Polygon - 14:10 14-04-2020
That’s 20,000 more bans since March 31

Forthcoming OpenSSL Release

Words: sevan - lobste.rs - 14:12 14-04-2020

So What is Protein Folding, Anyway?

Words: Dan Maloney - Hackaday - 14:01 14-04-2020
The current COVID-19 pandemic is rife with problems that hackers have attacked with gusto. From and to , the outpouring of ideas has been inspirational and heartwarming. At the same time there have been many efforts in a different area: research aimed at fighting the virus itself. Getting to the root of the problem seems to have the most potential for ending this pandemic and getting ahead of future ones, and that’s the “know your enemy” problem that the distributed computing effort known as aims to address. Millions of people have signed up to donate cycles from spare PCs and GPUs, and in the process have created the largest supercomputer in history. But what exactly are all these exaFLOPS being used for? Why is protein folding something to direct so much computational might toward? What’s the biochemistry behind this, and why do proteins need to fold in the first place? Here’s a brief look at protein folding: what it is, how it happens, and why it’s important. Proteins are crucial to life. They provide not only the structural elements of the cell, but also serve as the enzymes that catalyze just about every biochemical reaction. Proteins, whether structural or enzymatic, are long chains of amino acids that are linked end-to-end in a specific sequence. The functions of proteins are determined by which amino acids are present at various locations on and in the protein. If a protein needs to bind to a positively charged molecule, for example, the binding site might be full of negatively charged amino acids. To understand how proteins achieve the structure that defines their function, a quick review of the basics of molecular biology and the flow of information in the cell is in order. The production, or , of a protein begins with the process of . During transcription, the double-stranded DNA that holds the genetic information in a cell is partially unwound, exposing the nitrogenous bases of the DNA to an enzyme called RNA polymerase, often referred to as RNAPol. RNAPol’s job is to make an RNA copy, or transcript, of the gene. This copy of the gene, called messenger RNA or mRNA, is a single-stranded molecule that is perfect for directing the protein manufacturing machinery of the cell, the ribosomes, in a process called . Ribosomes act like a jig, taking the mRNA template and matching it up to other small bits of RNA called transfer RNA, or tRNA. Each tRNA has two main active areas — one that has a three-base section called an anticodon that matches up with complementary codons on the mRNA, and a region for binding an amino acid that’s specific for that codon. During translation, tRNA molecules randomly try to bind to the mRNA in the ribosome using their anticodon. When a match is made, the tRNA molecule attaches its amino acid to the previous amino acid, forming another link in the chain of amino acids coded for by the mRNA. This sequence of amino acids is the first tier of structural hierarchy in a protein, and is referred to as the protein’s . The entire three-dimensional structure of the protein, and indeed its function, comes directly from the primary structure through the different properties of each of those amino acids and how they interact with each other. If it weren’t for these chemical properties and interactions between amino acids, polypeptides would just remain linear sequences with no three-dimensional structure. We see this all the time in cooking, which is the heat-induced denaturation of the three-dimensional structure of proteins. The level of structure beyond the primary structure is cleverly called the , and includes fairly short-range hydrogen bonds between amino acids. These stabilizing interactions form two main motifs: the alpha-helix and the beta-pleated sheet. The alpha-helix forms a tightly coiled polypeptide region, while the beta-sheet is a flat, broad area. Both motifs have structural properties as well as functional properties, depending on the characteristics of the amino acids within them. For example, if an alpha-helix has primarily hydrophilic amino acids within it, like arginine and lysine, it’s likely to be involved in aqueous reactions. Proteins combine these two motifs, as well as variations on their themes, to form the next level of structure, the . Unlike the simple motifs of the secondary structure, tertiary structure tends to be driven more by hydrophobicity. Most proteins tend to have highly hydrophobic amino acids, like alanine and methionine, at their core, where water is excluded due to the “greasy” nature of the residues. These structures will often show up in transmembrane proteins, which are embedded in the lipid bilayer membrane surrounding cells. The hydrophobic domains on the protein are thermodynamically stable inside the fatty interior of the membrane, while the hydrophilic regions of the protein are exposed to the aqueous environment on either side of the membrane. Tertiary structures also tend to be stabilized by long-distance bonds between amino acids. The classic example of this is the disulfide bridge, which often occurs between two cysteine residues. If you’ve ever been to a hair salon and smelled the slight rotten-egg stink of someone getting a perm, you’re witnessing the partial denaturation of the tertiary structure of keratin in hair by the reduction of disulfide bonds using sulfur-containing thiol compounds. Disulfide bridges can occur between cysteine residues in the same chain of polypeptides, or between cysteines locate in completed different chains. Interactions between different polypeptide chains are the fourth level of protein structure, the . The hemoglobin in your blood is a perfect example of quaternary structure. Each hemoglobin molecule is formed by four identical globin protein subunits, each of which is held in a specific conformation by disulfide bridges within the polypeptide as well as bonding with the iron-containing heme molecule. All four globin subunits are bound together by intermolecular disulfide bridges, and the entire molecule acts as one to bind up to four oxygen molecules at once, and to release them when needed. Polypeptide chains begin folding into their final shape during translation, as the growing chain is extruded from the ribosome, similar to the way a piece of straightened memory wire can snap into a complex shape when heated. But as is always the case with biology, there’s much more to the story. In many cells, there is extensive editing of the transcribed genes that occurs before translation, which alters the primary structure vastly compared to the raw base sequence of the gene. The translational machinery also often enlists the help of molecular chaperones, proteins that temporarily bind to the nascent polypeptide chain to prevent it from taking an intermediate structure that would prevent it from taking its final shape. All this is to say that predicting the final shape of a protein from the primary structure is not trivial. For decades, the only way to explore protein structure was with physical methods like X-ray crystallography. It wasn’t until the late 1960s that biophysical chemists started building computational models for protein folding, focused mainly on modeling the secondary structure of a protein. These methods and their descendants take a vast amount of input data in addition to the primary structure sequence, such as tables of bond angles between amino acids, lists of hydrophobicity, charge states, and even conservation of structure and function over evolutionary timescales to make a best guess at what a protein is going to look like. Current computational methods for secondary structure prediction, like those running on Folding@Home’s network right now, run at about 80% accuracy, which is pretty good considering the complexity of the task. The data generated by the folding prediction models for proteins like the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein will be coupled with physical study data to come up with a firm structure for the protein, and perhaps give us insights into how the virus binds to the human angiotension converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptors that line the respiratory tract, which is its path into the body. If we can figure out the structure, we might be able to find drugs to block binding and prevent infection. Protein folding research is central to our understanding of so many diseases and infections that even once we figure out a way to beat COVID-19, the Folding@Home network, which as seen such explosive growth over the past month, will not go idle for long. The network is a research tool well-suited to exploring protein models central to dozens of diseases that are related to misfolded proteins, such as Alzheimer’s and variant Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease, often incorrectly called mad-cow disease. And when the next virus inevitably comes along, all that horsepower, and all the experience being gained in managing it, will be ready to go again.

How small businesses can get money from the stimulus package

Words: Li Zhou - Vox - 14:00 14-04-2020
Here’s how to access the $360 billion in loans and grants that the CARES Act allocates for small businesses. There’s a significant amount of money — $377 billion — allocated to support small businesses in Congress’s latest stimulus package. But figuring out exactly how to access it can be somewhat confusing. Vox is here to help. The funds from the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27, are divided among three small-business programs that offer forgivable grants and loans, as well as loan deferral. (These Small Business Administration programs also apply to nonprofits that meet the necessary size requirements.) In this guide, we’ll focus on the two that allow businesses to apply for new loans, though the . The first is the (PPP), which enables organizations to obtain up to $10 million in loans that are 100 percent forgivable if they do not lay off any employees or if they rehire employees they’ve already laid off. The second is the (EIDL), which includes a $10,000 grant that businesses can apply for and which they do not need to pay back. The rest of the EIDL loan, which caps out at $2 million, is not forgivable but can be more flexible than PPP in the types of expenses it covers. Experts tell Vox that it’s possible for businesses and nonprofits to apply to both — and that they should do so fast. “We encourage you to apply as quickly as you can because there is a funding cap,” reads a statement from the Treasury Department. Since both programs have a limited amount of funding, applying sooner is also important in case their . Currently, the EIDL application is already live and accessible , and can be submitted directly on the SBA website. The as of April 3, and can be submitted directly with banks as well as fintech companies that were recently approved as lenders. This guide is intended to give a broad overview of both programs, but for specific questions, organizations can reach out directly to the Small Business Administration via a new 24/7 phone help line: 1-800-659-2955. Businesses are also encouraged to connect with advisers at , , and , who are available to provide free guidance. (Contact information for the closest regional advisers can be found on their websites.) The and the are the two main options small businesses and nonprofits have to obtain financial support during the coronavirus outbreak. (It’s worth noting that organizations can receive both loans and that an EIDL loan can also be refinanced into a PPP loan.) If businesses keep employees on payroll or rehire them by June 30 after they’ve been laid off, these loans could be fully forgiven. Businesses are able to request 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs for this loan. At least 75 percent of the loan must be used to cover payroll costs in order for the entirety of it to be forgiven. Organizations can apply for PPP by calling their banks and lenders directly. Many of these institutions have online forms that are set up specifically for this program. This money will go toward two things: It sets up a grant program that would provide a $10,000 emergency “advance” that businesses won’t have to pay back, and it funds low-interest loans organizations can use to cover operating expenses, though they will have to repay these funds. The loan amount that organizations can request will be based on the amount of “economic injury” that they have sustained because of the coronavirus. Businesses and nonprofits can directly on the Small Business Administration website. Both and are now up and running, though there’s still a lot of uncertainty around how long it will take for SBA and banks to process these loans. , and some have limited the loan . The $10,000 grants that are part of the EIDL program have been viewed as one of the fastest ways for businesses to obtain relief at this point, but this program has also seen overwhelming interest, which could mean delays in how quickly people receive a response about their application. Additionally the amount of the grant is now capped at $1,000 per employee, so any business with less than ten employees would not be eligible to receive the full amount. In the original timeline offered by the agency, if a business is approved for these grants, it would be able to receive them within three days of approval, though businesses have since reported major delays in obtaining status updates. Any business or nonprofit that applies for an EIDL loan can indicate that it is interested in this emergency advance, and organizations can still receive it even if they aren’t approved for the full loan. “Businesses applying for EIDL loans are eligible for an emergency advance of up to $10,000 that does not need to be repaid,” Michael Chasalow, the founder of the USC Small Business Clinic, told Vox. “It seems that a business in need of immediate cash should pursue this option.” Below is what we know so far about how to apply to both programs. We’ll keep updating this guide as more information is released. The first step for companies and nonprofits interested in these programs is to figure out whether they’re eligible for these specific loans, which are predominantly focused on helping organizations that have suffered economic uncertainty because of the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to meeting the size standards that are set by the SBA, businesses and nonprofits need to show that they’ve been affected by the coronavirus. are required to have been operational on February 15, 2020, and to demonstrate that the economic fallout from the coronavirus has impacted them. They include: are required to have been operational on January 31, 2020, and to have experienced economic uncertainty because of the coronavirus crisis. They include: Organizations will have to evaluate which loan program makes the most sense for their immediate needs, though multiple experts told Vox there’s no harm in applying to both of them. In fact, this move is encouraged to make sure that businesses have more options — as long as they don’t use the two loans for the same purpose. (An EIDL loan could not be used to pay employees for the month of March if a PPP loan was already being used to do that, for example.) The focus of the two programs, ultimately, is slightly different. Under PPP, the loans are predominantly aimed at covering payroll costs (up to $100,000 per employee) but can be used to address other expenses as well, including utilities, rent, and interest on mortgage payments. Loans used to cover these costs are 100 percent forgivable at the end of the eight-week period during which they are used, but if the money is used for other expenses, that portion of the funds will not be forgiven. Under EIDL, the grants and loans can be used for a broader array of costs, including rent and mortgage payments, salaries, workers’ paid leave, and the business’s operational needs. Because small business owners don’t have to worry about as many rules around loan forgiveness, there’s slightly more flexibility regarding these funds. If a business or nonprofit is looking for a more rapid influx of cash, the EIDL route — which includes quick approval of the $10,000 emergency grant — could be the best first step. “Everyone should be applying for the disaster loans, that’s where there’s a potential for $10,000 in grants, as soon as the provision gets authorized,” says Cynthia Wikstrom, the campaigns director for the Main Street Alliance, an organization focused on advocating for small-business interests. The big difference between the two programs is that the PPP loans are entirely forgivable if companies meet a specific set of requirements, while EIDL loans (except for the $10,000 grant) are not. The cap for PPP loans is also higher, at $10 million per organization, while the EIDL loans cap out at $2 million. Applications for these loans are expected to go through two different channels. All 1,800 banks that currently participate in the SBA’s 7(a) loan program are expected to participate in the PPP option also, and the Treasury Department is continuing to approve new lenders in recent weeks including PayPal, Square and Intuit. Participating institutions already include hundreds around the country such as TD Bank and Bank of the West, though some — like Bank of America — may require businesses to have an existing account with the institution to be considered for PPP. (Businesses can check directly with their banks to determine if this is the case.) A more comprehensive list of banks that currently offer 7(a) loans can be found at the and businesses can look for lenders in their area using the agency’s In order to move the process along quickly, SBA is not expected to be involved in the approval process, and banks will be able to move forward with candidates independently. The requirements across the two programs differ slightly, though both have relaxed the need for a personal guarantee of the loan: Average monthly payroll costs will be calculated using either monthly costs the business experienced from February 15 to June 30, 2019, or average monthly costs the business experienced from January 1 to February 15, 2020, if the business did not open until this year. Businesses should begin preparing documents that demonstrate their monthly payroll and operational costs including payroll tax filings and rental contracts. Components of both the EIDL offering and the PPP program are entirely forgivable, and each offers its own unique terms for repayment, which businesses should keep in mind as they are weighing the two. The PPP loans are 100 percent forgivable, depending on whether businesses lay off workers and how they use the money. A previous version of this article included the wrong number for the SBA helpline. Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that has the power to save lives. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

Words: - BBC News - 10:58 14-04-2020
There are nearly two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries and almost 120,000 people have died. The United States now has about three times as many confirmed cases as any other country. This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year. Confirmed cases around the world cases 1,920,648 deaths 119,716 recoveries 456,910 Group 4 Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive Figures last updated 14 Apr 2020 The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing - but the majority of people are recovering from the infection. The country with the highest number of cases is the US, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. With about 580,000 confirmed cases, it has nearly seven times the official number recorded in China. China's official death toll from the outbreak is just over 3,300 - but the US, Italy, Spain, France and UK have each recorded more than 10,000 deaths. Critics of the Chinese government, however, have questioned whether the country's official numbers can be trusted. This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Cases Deaths USA 581,370 23,568 Spain 170,099 17,756 Italy 159,516 20,465 France 136,779 14,967 Germany 130,072 3,194 UK 88,621 11,329 China 83,302 3,345 Iran 73,303 4,585 Turkey 61,049 1,296 Belgium 30,589 3,903 Netherlands 26,554 2,823 Switzerland 25,688 1,138 Canada 25,680 780 Brazil 23,723 1,355 Russia 18,328 148 Portugal 16,934 535 Austria 14,041 368 Israel 11,586 116 Sweden 10,948 919 Ireland 10,647 365 South Korea 10,564 222 India 10,453 358 Peru 9,784 216 Japan 7,645 143 Ecuador 7,529 355 Chile 7,525 82 Poland 6,934 245 Romania 6,633 331 Norway 6,605 134 Australia 6,366 61 Denmark 6,318 285 Czech Republic 6,059 143 Pakistan 5,707 96 Mexico 5,014 332 Saudi Arabia 4,934 65 Philippines 4,932 315 Malaysia 4,817 77 Indonesia 4,557 399 United Arab Emirates 4,521 25 Serbia 4,054 85 Panama 3,472 94 Luxembourg 3,292 69 Qatar 3,231 7 Dominican Republic 3,167 177 Ukraine 3,102 93 Finland 3,064 59 Belarus 2,919 29 Singapore 2,918 9 Colombia 2,852 112 Thailand 2,613 41 Argentina 2,277 98 South Africa 2,272 27 Egypt 2,190 164 Greece 2,145 99 Algeria 1,983 313 Morocco 1,763 126 Moldova 1,712 35 Iceland 1,711 8 Croatia 1,650 25 Hungary 1,458 109 Iraq 1,378 78 New Zealand 1,366 9 Bahrain 1,361 6 Estonia 1,332 28 Kuwait 1,300 2 Slovenia 1,212 55 Azerbaijan 1,148 12 Kazakhstan 1,091 14 Lithuania 1,062 24 Armenia 1,039 14 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,037 39 Uzbekistan 998 4 Puerto Rico 903 45 North Macedonia 854 38 Cameroon 848 12 Bangladesh 803 39 Slovakia 769 2 Oman 727 4 Cuba 726 21 Tunisia 726 34 Diamond Princess cruise ship 712 12 Bulgaria 685 32 Afghanistan 665 21 Cyprus 662 12 Latvia 655 5 Andorra 646 29 Lebanon 632 20 Ivory Coast 626 6 Costa Rica 612 3 Ghana 566 8 Niger 548 13 Burkina Faso 515 27 Uruguay 483 8 Albania 467 23 Kyrgyzstan 430 5 Honduras 397 25 Taiwan 393 6 Réunion 391 Jordan 391 7 Malta 384 3 San Marino 371 36 Bolivia 354 28 Nigeria 343 10 Mauritius 324 9 Guinea 319 Palestinian Territories 308 2 Djibouti 298 2 Senegal 291 2 Kosovo 283 7 Montenegro 274 3 Georgia 272 3 Vietnam 265 Isle of Man 242 2 DR Congo 235 20 Guernsey 219 6 Sri Lanka 218 7 Jersey 217 3 Kenya 208 9 Mayotte 207 3 Venezuela 189 9 Faroe Islands 184 Guatemala 167 5 Paraguay 159 7 Martinique 157 6 Guadeloupe 145 8 El Salvador 137 6 Brunei 136 1 Guam 133 5 Gibraltar 129 Rwanda 127 Mali 123 10 Cambodia 122 Trinidad and Tobago 113 8 Madagascar 106 Monaco 93 1 Aruba 92 French Guiana 86 Liechtenstein 79 1 Togo 77 3 Ethiopia 74 3 Jamaica 73 4 Barbados 72 4 Myanmar 62 4 Somalia 60 2 Congo 60 5 Liberia 59 6 Bermuda 57 5 Gabon 57 1 French Polynesia 55 Cayman Islands 54 1 Uganda 54 Sint Maarten 52 9 United States Virgin Islands 51 1 Bahamas 49 8 Tanzania 49 3 Guyana 47 6 Zambia 45 2 Haiti 40 3 Guinea-Bissau 38 Benin 35 1 Eritrea 34 Saint Martin 32 2 Mongolia 30 Sudan 29 4 Libya 26 1 Syria 25 2 Antigua and Barbuda 23 2 Chad 23 Equatorial Guinea 21 Mozambique 21 Maldives 20 Laos 19 Angola 19 2 New Caledonia 18 Belize 18 2 Zimbabwe 17 3 Fiji 16 Dominica 16 Malawi 16 2 Namibia 16 Saint Lucia 15 Eswatini 15 Grenada 14 Nepal 14 Curaçao 14 1 Botswana 13 1 Saint Kitts and Nevis 12 St Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Montserrat 11 Greenland 11 Seychelles 11 Central African Republic 11 Northern Mariana Islands 11 2 Sierra Leone 10 Cape Verde 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Turks and Caicos Islands 10 1 Nicaragua 9 1 Gambia 9 1 MS Zaandam cruise ship 9 2 Vatican 8 Mauritania 7 1 Saint Barthelemy 6 Western Sahara 6 Bhutan 5 Burundi 5 1 Falkland Islands 5 Timor-Leste 4 Sao Tome and Principe 4 South Sudan 4 British Virgin Islands 3 Anguilla 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies. France now includes cases confirmed and suspected in retirement and nursing homes. The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time. The WHO said it took more than three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but it took less than a week for the number to double from 500,000 to a million. It then took seven days to reach 1.5 million. The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted. China has now lifted many of the stringent measures it took to bring the disease under control. Last week, authorities eased travel restrictions in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began in late 2019. South Korea, where a major outbreak began in February, has also seen the number of new cases fall in recent weeks. Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home. European countries have seen steep rises in cases and deaths, but slowing infection rates are raising hopes that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of the virus. Italy has the highest toll outside the US, with more than 20,000 deaths so far, but recent data shows the infection rate is slowing. The country was the first in Europe to record a large number of deaths and has been in lockdown since 9 March. Some quarantine measures are now starting to be relaxed with certain shops, such as booksellers and stationery stores, reopening. The amount of activity depends on the region - for example, Lombardy in the north, which was the centre of Italy's coronavirus crisis, is keeping shops shut. Spain's death toll is not far behind, with more than 18,000 - the third highest of any country. There are now around 172,000 confirmed cases in Spain, but data shows the rate of new cases is falling with the latest figures showing the country's lowest increase in infections since 20 March. The Spanish government is also beginning to ease the strict lockdown that has been in place in the country since 14 March. People in manufacturing, construction and some services are being allowed to return to work, but must stick to strict safety guidelines. The rest of the population must still remain at home. In the UK, there have been more than 88,000 confirmed cases and more than 11,000 deaths. Like Spain, deaths in the UK grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. That rate of increase has now slowed. The UK's first emergency field hospital, built in London's ExCel Centre, is now open. The NHS Nightingale hospital, as it has been called, has space for 4,000 intensive care beds. Others are planned across the UK. With more than 580,000 cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. In fact, New York state alone has more cases than any other country, with 195,000 so far. But Andrew Cuomo, the state's governor, says New York City is now witnessing a flattening curve of cases as the effects of social distancing measures begin to be seen. The number of deaths from the virus in the US now stands at more than 23,000, and the rate is doubling about every three days at present. Nearly all Americans are now living under some form of lockdown as states increase efforts to curb the outbreak. President Trump has said he wants the economy to reopen with a "big bang" - but that would have to wait until the US was on the downward slope in terms of infections. Federal coronavirus guidelines, such as social distancing, will be in place across the country until at least 30 April. The outbreak is having a major economic impact, with figures showing the number of people making a new claim for unemployment benefits surging to a record high of more than 6.6 million in the week ending 4 April. In all, roughly 16 million Americans have lost their jobs since states began to bring in lockdown measures. The majority of countries in Europe now have strict lockdowns in place, with many only allowing citizens to leave their homes to buy essential items or exercise. In Paris, authorities have even banned exercise during the day to reduce the number of people out on the streets. India's government told the country's 1.3 billion residents to stay at home last month and there are similar restrictions on movement and social contact across the world in countries like Argentina, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Data on planned journeys in major cities, from the travel app Citymapper, shows how people in places like London, Madrid, Istanbul and New York are now moving around far less than they were a few weeks ago. The data shows that while Milan in northern Italy has been locked down for several weeks now, many other cities have been restricting movement for a much shorter period. While movement is also down in the South Korean capital Seoul, the city hasn't ground to a halt like European capitals despite facing huge numbers of coronavirus cases - a sign of the country's decision to focus on widespread testing and contact tracing rather than imposing a lockdown. In Russia, the Kremlin had insisted that there was "de facto no epidemic" in the country but President Putin has urged people to stay at home, which explains the significant drop in movement in Moscow.

African genomics startup 54gene raises $15M led by Adjuvant Capital

Words: Jake Bright - TechCrunch - 07:45 14-04-2020
Greater availability of African genomic data could lead to medical breakthroughs for the continent’s 1.2 billion people. That’s the driving proposition of — a U.S. and Nigeria based startup — that collects African genetic code for use in health research and drug development. The company has closed a $15 million Series A round, in part, to address a deficiency in these processes. “As of the time we launched, less then 3% of all genome wide association studies globally had been conducted in Africa. There was a lack of data coming from Africans…and the diaspora,” founder and said. “We are trying to address the gap that currently exists in precision medicine for people of the African continent,” he told on a call from Lagos. New York based led the round 54gene will now deploy toward that goal. Founded in 2019 by Ene-Obong, the company is headquartered in Washington, DC with a biobank facility in Lagos that holds capacity for 60,000 samples. The startup has an engineering team and a proprietary platform to catalog and analyze the genetic data. Image Credits: 54gene 54gene also has over 300 researchers, clinicians and geneticists across the continent and a research lab in Nigeria. With the $15 million — which brings total VC to $19.5 million — the startup will expand its biobank capabilities to 200,000 samples, with a longer term goal to manage up to 500,000. 54gene is also boosting its lab capabilities. “With this funding we are about to expand that lab so we can process actual genetic data for tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people,” said Ene-Obong. 54gene plans to hire across the organization, from seeking a new VP of finance to adding additional scientists. The company recruits research participants in Africa through studies at venues, such as hospitals, to take genetic samples via swab or blood tests. “Participants have to give us their informed consent before any testing,” explained Ene-Obong. Adjuvant Capital Managing Partner confirmed the VC firm’s lead on the $15 million investment. In addition to funds from Adjuvant — which itself is backed by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Novartis — 54gene is a alum and received follow on funding from the Silicon Valley accelerator. The company has a longer time horizon to income, but the primary path to revenues is paid co-development of drugs and medicine working with pharmaceutical companies. “When the drug is in the market…and approved medicine, [54gene] and the pharma company will share revenues,” said Ene-Obong. When it comes to life-saving treatments in Africa, big pharma has faced criticism going back decades. The primary point of friction: the industry’s insistence on strict IP enforcement and high-margin prices for HIV-Aids related treatments on the continent. This has led to legal battles between pharma companies and the over that country allowing production of cheaper generic versions of those drugs. On the value of Africa’s pharmaceutical industry, McKinsey and Company research estimates it at roughly and grossly under its potential — given an addressable market of some percentage of 1.2 billion people for new drugs. For its part, 54gene’s CEO Abasi Ene-Obong is clear the company is a for-profit entity, but aims to balance money-making motives (and those of pharma partners) with advancing health in Africa. The startup plans to exert leverage over the pricing process through its practice of co-developing drugs. Dr Abasi Ene Obong, Image Credits: 54gene “When you are a service provider to big pharma you can’t really make such a request. But when you are a development partner you co-own a significant stake of what’s being developed and have more of a say,” said Ene-Obong. The startup is unable to disclose any current big pharma partners or which health issues in Africa it’s aiming genetic research toward tackling. “I can say we will prioritize diseases that affect Africans disproportionately,” Ene-Obong said. One obvious ailment in need of more effective prevention and treatment is malaria — with 92% of the world’s 219 million cases occurring in Africa, according to . 54gene has also turned its capabilities to COVID-19, which has spiked in Africa since mid-March. The company has re-positioned itself to do testing for the virus in Nigeria’s public health facilities and plans to offer coronavirus screening in its Lagos lab soon. “We hope that when given approval, we can do more than 3000 tests a day,” said Ene-Obong

Coronavirus: UK economy 'could shrink by record 35%' by June

Words: - BBC News - 14:29 14-04-2020
The UK's independent tax and spending watchdog has warned the coronavirus pandemic could see the economy shrink by a record 35% by June. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said that this was based on an assumption that the current lockdown would last for three months. Once restrictions are lifted, the OBR expects no lasting damage to growth. Separately, the International Monetary Fund warned the virus would push the UK into its deepest slump for a century. The OBR said a three-month lockdown followed by three months of partial restrictions would trigger an economic decline of 35.1% in the quarter to June alone, following growth of 0.2% in the first three months of this year. It expects half of the sharp drop in growth in the second quarter to be reversed in the three months to September as the economy starts to recover. While the UK economy is expected to contract by 12.8% for the year as a whole, the UK is expected to get back to its pre-crisis growth trend by the end of 2020. In its report, the IMF said it expects the UK economy to shrink by 6.5% in 2020, while the global economy will contract by 3%. Coronavirus-related deaths in UK hospitals have risen to 12,107, an increase of 778 on Monday's total. And more than one in five deaths in England and Wales is linked to coronavirus, figures show. The Office for National Statistics data showed the virus was mentioned on 3,475 death certificates in the week ending 3 April. It helped push the total number of deaths in that week to more than 16,000 - a record high and 6,000 more than expected at this time of year. The OBR's estimates said a three month lockdown would push up the UK's borrowing bill to an estimated £273bn this financial year, or 14% of gross domestic product (GDP). This would represent the largest deficit as a share of GDP since World War Two. While borrowing is expected to jump, the OBR said the government's unprecedented financial help for workers and businesses would help to limit any long-term damage. The OBR expects a more lasting impact on unemployment, which is estimated to rise by 2.1 million to 3.4 million by the end of June. Under this scenario, unemployment would hit 10%, from its current 3.9% rate, before easing to around 7.3% at the end of the year. The jobless rate is expected to remain elevated until 2023, when it is expected to drop back to 4%, in line with the OBR's March forecast. These are incredible numbers indicated by the Government's official, though independent forecasters at the OBR. They illustrate what is at stake, and why the Government has to get its economic rescue plans spot on. They will feature at the COBR discussions. Indeed some senior public health experts believe that the Government needs an economic counterpart to the influential SAGE committee of scientists. But this isn't quite about a direct trade off. That existed clearly on the way in - the economy was shut down to protect public health. On the way out of these measures, the balance is not straightforward. If the lockdown is lifted prematurely, the health system could fall over, workers might just refuse to go to work anyway, and none of that would be positive for the economy. Indeed when it is lifted, the absence of a vaccine means that these trade offs are likely to be considered week by week and sector by sector, for months to come. The OBR expects UK debt to remain elevated for years to come, with extra borrowing expected to push Britain's debt share to above 100% of GDP this financial year under the three month lockdown scenario. While this will drop sharply as the UK economy recovers, public debt is expected to remain at 84.9% of GDP in four years time, much higher than the 75.3% forecast in the March Budget. However, the OBR said extra spending by the Treasury to support the economy was crucial to limit the economic damage. "The government's policy response will have substantial direct budgetary costs, but the measures should help limit the long-term damage to the economy and public finances - the costs of inaction would certainly have been higher." It added that while the lockdown was the main constraint on economic activity, relaxing these measures too soon would cause greater damage. "The reason why most of the short-term economic impact comes from these measures is that they are successful in limiting the spread of the disease. "If the measures were not stringent enough to control the disease, then the economic impact from illness would be that much greater."

India’s lockdown is making life hard for its most popular apps

Words: Manish Singh - TechCrunch - 04:01 14-04-2020
The coronavirus pandemic, which has forced billions of people to stay home, has led to a in new downloads of several consumer and enterprise focused apps in the west. But in India, the biggest open market globally, things have taken a slightly different turn. Daily downloads for several popular apps including TikTok, WhatsApp, Helo, Vmate, Facebook, Google Pay, and Paytm have either remained unchanged in the last three months or taken a dip, according to a TechCrunch analysis of figures provided by research firm Apptopia. Additionally, several popular apps that offer in-app purchases have seen their revenue dramatically drop in the last four weeks as most companies in India recommended employees to work from home and New Delhi imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown — which has today been extended to May 3. TikTok was downloaded 20.2 million times in India in a 31-day period ending April 12, down from 21.6 million times in the month of January, for instance. During the same period, WhatsApp’s download plummeted to 12 million from 17 million; fell from 9.8 million to 3 million; and ByteDance’s Helo dropped from 10.5 million to 7.5 million. For most of February, TikTok saw more than 700,000 downloads a day in India, peaking at 891,000. In the last one week, volume of daily downloads of the app has fallen below 450,000. WhatsApp’s figure has dropped from about 650,000 to below 250,000, according to . WhatsApp and TikTok remain the most popular apps in the country. Eight people out of 10 in India have WhatsApp installed on their phones, for instance, while TikTok has been installed by four. There is a possibility that their penetration have peaked for now, but analysts TechCrunch spoke to did not have a definitive explanation. There is also no explanation for why other apps are seeing a drop in their downloads. It’s worth pointing out that while volume of downloads is suggestive of an app’s growth, it does not imply new users. Also, reports about volume of downloads for different apps surging in other markets were published two to three weeks ago. It’s possible that things have started to level out in other places, too. Aarogya Setu, an app to help people know if they have been in the vicinity of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently topping the chart in India with more than 780,000 downloads a day. Tinder clocked $319,102 in in-app revenue on the App Store and Play Store in India between March 13 to April 12, down from $547,103 in January. in-app revenue fell from $285,562 to $192,154 during the same period. LinkedIn and YouTube also observed a decline. One app that has seen its in-app revenue improve noticeably is Hotstar, which went from $173,253 to $329,675. Disney launched . Grocery delivery apps BigBasket, which , and Grofers have surged considerably, while Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal that have have seen a decline in volume of daily downloads and active users on Android in India, according to marketing research firm SimilarWeb. Zoom, a popular video chat app, has seen its daily downloads surge to over 500,000 in recent weeks, up from about 9,000 in early February. Ludo King, a popular game in Asian markets, has seen its daily download figure jump from about 150,000 in early February to over 450,000 in India in recent days. As people stay at home, desktop usage has also increased in India, a mobile-first nation with nearly half a billion smartphone users. “India has consistently seen mobile web browsing account for the heavy majority compared to the desktop, however from February to March, desktop usage increased its share of total visits to the top 100 sites by 1.6%. While this may seem small, it is 1.6% of 31.32 billion visits, so it is still rather significant,” a SimilarWeb representative told TechCrunch.

Donating and volunteering to help during Covid-19, explained

Words: Dylan Matthews - Vox - 14:00 14-04-2020
If you’re doing okay during the coronavirus crisis, here’s how to help those who aren’t. One of the main questions I get asked as a reporter writing about the social and political fallout from the is, “How can help?” It’s a natural question. As of this writing, of coronavirus worldwide, including nearly 6,900 in New York City alone. The has already spiked to a level never seen during the worst of the Great Recession. Many Americans are . A lot of good donating and volunteering opportunities have cropped up in the wake of the crisis, and it’s beyond my abilities to survey and rank all of them. But there are a few that strike me as especially promising and easy for people in a position to volunteer or donate toward. There are a few principles that I think are worth keeping in mind if you want to help right now. I’m writing this article for a section of Vox called , which is dedicated to figuring out how to do the most good. What that means in this context is the focus should be on helping the world’s poorest people, not just people in the US; if you want to give in the US, you should give to effective, direct charities; if you want to maximize your impact, donating to prevent the next pandemic might be your best bet; and don’t forget that the problems that plagued us before coronavirus still plague us now, and that other, non-Covid-19 charities need support, too. Above all else, though, the biggest thing you can do to help is to in your city or state, , and with courtesy and respect. Americans have been getting an object lesson during this crisis in what it looks like when a health system doesn’t have enough capacity. Not only are too many Americans uninsured and unable to pay for health care right now, but they literally don’t have the necessary supplies. There aren’t enough masks, enough ventilators, even enough infectious disease doctors and nurses to handle a pandemic of this magnitude. Now take those limitations and multiply them several times over, and you start to get a sense of the capacity problems facing developing countries like or , for example. Building those health systems up to even the too-limited capacity of developed countries will take decades, and billions if not trillions of dollars of investment from their governments and aid agencies. But there are ways to donate that can improve the outlook of developing countries’ health systems, however slightly. , which provides charity and career advice to people trying to maximize their social impact, recommends giving to the , an international think tank that does incredible work lobbying for improved domestic and aid policy on global health, among other issues. They’ve been doing particularly thoughtful work on coronavirus and how optimal response might differ in developing countries relative to developed ones. Another group that’s promising in this area is the managed by Elie Hassenfeld, co-founder and executive director of the charity recommender . GiveWell mostly focuses on directly increasing the provision of health care interventions that prevent specific diseases (more about this in a second), but Hassenfeld and GiveWell set up a separate fund that also gives to higher-risk but potentially higher-reward charities working on improving government capacity in health care. For instance, it supports the , which “provides technical assistance to governments in low- and middle-income countries, to help them implement and scale evidence-based policies.” The best domestic coronavirus-focused charity to donate to in the US, in my opinion, is . GiveDirectly has partnered with , a company that works on benefit delivery to recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, a.k.a. food stamps), to identify SNAP recipients and direct money to them. Each household gets $1,000 as a one-time payment. As of this writing, GiveDirectly reports having helped 3,200 families, and given a total of $3.5 million. Google (half from the company itself, half from CEO Sundar Pichai) to GiveDirectly’s efforts, meaning they’ll scale up even more soon. You can also donate, and volunteer, closer to home. The maintains a directory of local homeless shelters; homelessness is the closest thing in the US to the extreme poverty common in parts of the developing world, and it’s worth reaching out to your local shelter to see if they need in-person volunteers. Many won’t be interested in taking on new personnel given the increased risk of residents getting infected, but it’s worth asking. Likewise, you can consult to find one in your area. Remember, though: If you want to give, . It’s a lot more flexible for food banks and prevents them from having to deal with wasted food no one wants. Finally, here’s an unorthodox idea: If you can program, get involved in one of Code for America (CFA) is a nonprofit that works with other nonprofits and state and local governments to improve the technological infrastructure around the safety net, so accessing safety net benefits is easier for people who are struggling. That work is always important, spanning programs like SNAP to filing tax returns for the Earned Income Tax Credit, but it’s especially important right now — you’ve probably read about the to sign up for benefits — and CFA sometimes uses volunteers to help with coding problems. Another idea: Some areas, like , are recruiting volunteers to help conduct drive-by coronavirus testing. The program is run through the program of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, a little-known but longstanding program for recruiting volunteers to assist medical professionals. If you have a car, this is a worthwhile opportunity to explore. Finally, many areas are right now, and donating blood, especially if you are O-negative or otherwise have unusually versatile blood, . (Note: the US currently bars many healthy people, in particular men who have sex with men, from donating blood, even during this unprecedented crisis.) To be clear, I think donating directly to poor people in Africa through GiveDirectly is still a higher-impact choice than donating to poor Americans through GiveDirectly — and you can also donate to people affected by Covid-19 in Africa. This isn’t to minimize the suffering of Americans, especially in the midst of this economic catastrophe, but the fact remains that poverty in the US is — and the calamity in America might divert even more of the aid charity that usually goes to the world’s poorest to people suffering within our borders. By far, the biggest impact one could make in a Covid-19-related area would be on research and investments that help prevent the next pandemic. Failing to invest sufficiently in preventing low-probability but high-impact events is what caused the current crisis in the first place, and spending on preventing future pandemics and other catastrophic events is probably the best philanthropic investment available in bang-for-the-buck terms. has a good set of recommendations in this vein. The is perhaps the world’s leading research organization in policy around pandemics and other biological mass-casualty threats. During the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been an important source of ongoing information and expertise; the , for instance, comes from CHS. Another group like CHS worthy of support is the . As the name implies, NTI began as a group focused on threats from great power nuclear war and nuclear terrorism, but it quickly evolved and now also focuses on other mass-casualty threats, particularly biological threats. , vice president of its global biological policy and programs, was in charge of global health security and biodefense at the White House National Security Council during the Obama administration. You may have seen news reports about a , only to be ignored; Cameron was a principal author of that manual. Her work and that of her colleagues is incredibly influential and high-impact, and especially given NTI’s varying priorities, donations meant to strengthen its capacity in that area, in particular, could do a lot of good. The best reason not to donate to these groups is if you think their funding needs will be met by other sources. CHS has gotten over $38 million in total support from the , for instance, which is backed by the of donors Cari Tuna and Dustin Moskovitz. Todd also recommends the , funded by Bill and Melinda Gates, who have about on top of . But you don’t have control over how the Gates’ donate their money; you do have control over how you donate your own money, and however much you have to give will likely be put to good use at a group like CHS or NTI. Todd and his colleague Arden Koehler have also started a in research for people interested in helping fight the pandemic. Some of the volunteer opportunities require a lot of skill. There is, for instance, a asking AI researchers to use machine learning to generate new insights using a database of scholarly articles. Most people won’t be able to do that, but some other options on the 80,000 Hours list might be doable. There are also opportunities to volunteer for studies testing the safety of vaccines and other treatments; that UK readers might find interesting. Perhaps the easiest way to help is through , which crowdsources computing power on volunteers’ computers to help molecule simulations for biomedical researchers. They have traditionally worked on topics like breast and kidney cancer, but have started working on Covid-19, too. In the medium to longer term, there could soon be without preexisting conditions to be exposed to coronavirus and test vaccines. That could be a high-impact way for volunteers to benefit research on the topic. Tens of thousands of people are dying of Covid-19; thousands if not millions more would have perished without the massive public health response currently being undertaken by governments around the world. It can be easy to focus on coronavirus to the exclusion of all other health problems the world faces. That would be a mistake. If anything, the crowding that health systems around the world are facing at this time is making it more perilous than ever to catch a “normal” disease like those public health officials focused on before coronavirus. That’s partly why I, personally, have chosen to continue to donate to , which focus on and , can harm children’s ability to learn and grow up healthy, and through GiveDirectly’s normal, non-Covid-19 operations. The main reason I give to GiveWell is that I view donating to specific charities as creating a conflict of interest for me as a philanthropy reporter. Donating to GiveWell if you’re a philanthropy reporter is like putting your money in an index fund if you’re a business reporter: It insulates you from playing favorites by outsourcing your giving/investing to an outside body. But a secondary reason why I’m happy to give to GiveWell is that it helps ensure worthwhile charities that aren’t currently dominating the news will be taken care of. Coronavirus has upended the world and we need to defeat it. But given that most of the world is focused on that virus, my dollar might go farther if donated to neglected causes, like malaria, that are nonetheless huge sources of suffering. Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that has the power to save lives. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires. .

The Papers: 'Care homes catastrophe' and 'stick with lockdown'

Words: - BBC News - 04:59 14-04-2020
A coronavirus "care home catastrophe" has been "dramatically laid bare" by the UK government's chief medical officer, the Daily Mail says. Prof Chris Whitty told the daily Downing Street briefing 92 care homes in the UK had detected an outbreak of the virus in the past day alone. The Mail says "terrified" staff members are refusing to work in the face of the "grave threat". The Metro leads with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's plea for the public to stick to coronavirus lockdown rules as "we've sacrificed too much to ease up now". The i also leads on what Mr Raab said at the Downing Street briefing. It focuses on his assertion that it would be too soon for the government to lift the lockdown, or reveal its "exit strategy", for fear of risking a second wave of infections. Stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus in the UK will be extended until at least 7 May, the Times reports. It says Mr Raab will announce the decision on Thursday. In brighter news, the paper's colourful splash image shows a smiling baby, Amanda. Her mother praised NHS staff as the five-month-old was discharged from hospital after treatment for the virus, the Times says. The Daily Telegraph claims the government has been "so successful" in convincing people of the need to stay at home that it might be tricky to persuade them it is safe to return to work when the lockdown is lifted. The paper also draws attention to one of Mr Raab's more positive messages - that there are signs the UK is "starting to win this struggle" with the virus. Also opting for an up-beat approach to coronavirus coverage, the Sun's front page carries a "thank you" message from England's chief nursing officer. Ruth May says families who stayed at home during the Easter weekend "made a real difference" in helping to save lives. The tabloid points out the UK has seen, for the third day in a row, a drop in the daily death toll. In a campaign calling for more personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line health and care workers, the Daily Mirror's bleak front page shows some of the faces of those who have died with coronavirus. "No more", the headline pleads. As workers have given their lives, the government must give their colleagues the kit they need to stay safe while treating patients, the paper says. Also focusing on PPE, the Guardian claims the UK missed three chances to join an EU scheme to bulk-buy kit - and is not part of "key talks about future purchases" either. The EU joint procurement scheme has led some countries to have excess equipment, the paper says. The UK government has previously said it did not receive an invitation to the scheme, the paper adds. The Daily Express urges the prime minister to follow advice to rest up and "stay put" as he recovers from coronavirus. The paper claims Boris Johnson, who is recovering at Chequers after being discharged from hospital, has been told he cannot yet return to his duties. Meanwhile a "rare" international effort to support the oil market has fallen "flat", the Financial Times reports. The Opec oil cartel won the backing of the US and other G20 nations to prop up the market - where demand has fallen. The plan failed, the paper says, because traders are "still nursing doubts" that supportive measures would be enough to "counter the blow" of coronavirus. And fears of a national beer shortage make the front page of the Daily Star. "Dreams of a messy post-lockdown party at the pub" are "under threat", the tabloid claims - adding some 50 million stale pints have "gone down the drain". On a day when millions of people would normally be returning to work after the Easter break, the Daily Express tells us "we must all stay put" as the battle rages to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. "Lockdown for three more weeks," is the headline in the Times. The paper says senior ministers are split, however, over the "stay at home" message, as evidence of the economic, social and health costs of the restrictions mounts. The Daily Telegraph claims the cabinet has been banned from talk of an "exit strategy", as ministers try to ease public fears about an eventual end to the lockdown by moving towards a "gradual unwinding of social distancing rules". The paper says the government has been "so successful" in convincing people of the need to stay at home that there are concerns it could prove difficult to persuade them to return to work once the decision is taken to relax current restrictions. The Daily Mail says the scale of the coronavirus "catastrophe" unfolding in Britain's care homes has been "dramatically laid bare", after it was revealed more than 13% of them have now had outbreaks. In its editorial, the Mail backs calls for a minister to be appointed with responsibility for the welfare of residents in nursing homes. It believes the mounting death toll in the UK's care sector - and the lack of protection given to staff - is shaping up to be the great hidden tragedy of the Covid-19 crisis. Alongside the headline, "no more", the front of the Daily Mirror is filled with the faces of 35 health and social care workers who have died with the virus. They gave their lives, the paper says, now the government must give all health and care workers the protective kit they need to be safe. The Times calls for a great national effort to ensure that health and social care workers have the necessary protective kit to fight the virus. The truth is the health service is not "unconquerable", the paper says - and the ability of the NHS to win the battle depends on staff having access to appropriate equipment. The Guardian, in its lead story, describes how Britain missed three chances to join an EU scheme to bulk-buy masks, gowns and gloves and has been absent from key talks about future purchases. Personal protective equipment (PPE) includes masks, gloves and other clothing to stop the spread of coronavirus The paper quotes a European Commission spokesman as saying the EU's swift work has led to offers of medical equipment in excess of the number requested. "Stick with the lockdown," is the headline in the Metro. But, despite all the warnings, the paper says there are still a few people who "simply don't get it". Robert Shrimsley writes in the Financial Times that he believes the prime minister's illness has made him politically stronger. He points out that since the Brexit campaign, Boris Johnson has made himself an ally of the NHS. Now, with his heartfelt praise for the organisation which "saved his life", a Tory leader has made himself high priest of the institution, described as the UK's national religion. Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning The Financial Times reports that none of the new mechanical ventilators developed for treating coronavirus patients has obtained UK regulatory approval, a month after the government issued a rallying cry for British industry to help plug a shortage of the devices. The FT says the delays appear to be linked to the changing clinical understanding of how to best treat the disease - amid disagreements within the medical profession about when to deploy invasive ventilation for patients. The Sun, meanwhile, demands an end to the pensions triple-lock to help meet the spiralling cost of the pandemic. It believes thousands of beneficiaries are middle-class millionaires who do not have mortgages to pay - and that it is only right they chip in to the eye-watering coronavirus bill. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge The Times reports that roads in built-up areas may be converted into car-free zones to create extra space for cyclists and joggers during the lockdown. It says councils in cities including London, Manchester and Brighton were among the first to draw up proposals to convert roads into temporary bike lanes, following similar measures in other countries. The Daily Telegraph says police are advising the public to confront people guilty of "one-off" breaches of lockdown rules - rather than report them. The paper says the move follows claims that some forces have been inundated with calls about people flouting the restrictions, with many involving minor breaches such as neighbours going on two runs in a day. The Sun describes how police in Hull allowed a street party to continue because everyone was obeying social distancing guidelines. Pictures from the scene show residents enjoying a drink in their front gardens while the man who organised the party played dance music from turntables outside his home.

This week in TikTok: Internet fame under quarantine

Words: Rebecca Jennings - Vox - 13:00 14-04-2020
An interview with a 17-year-old TikToker who has 4 million followers. Quarantine has been weird for everyone: Some of us are adjusting to remote work, while others are forced to put their health at risk by doing their jobs as normal. It’s also been particularly weird for kids and teens who will be doing the rest of their school year via Zoom (especially seniors who ). I’ve been thinking a lot about the kids I see every day on TikTok — they’re bored, they’re sad, and they’re finding charmingly lo-fi ways to keep in touch with their friends, like . I chatted with one of the more famous among these kids: Alejandro Rosario, a 17-year-old high school junior and TikToker with more than 4 million followers, who until last year was a regular teen in New Jersey. Last summer, he and his two soccer friends, Mattia Polibio and Kairi Cosentino, joined the app, made a , and today they’re three of . Here’s what’s been on his mind. quarantine ain’t stopping us from collabs @ayesebastien Yeah, [with] my mom and dad and my little brother. It’s been pretty boring. I have nothing to do all day, so I’ve just been making content every day. Everyone’s been missing the content of all of us together. My stuff has been doing good. Before, I got at least 2,000 comments, but now everybody gets 10,000. Every day. It’s the only thing I do. I’m either online in bed watching TikToks or playing Xbox with my friends [besides online school]. One day, I was just really bored, and I was like, “I wonder what happens if people recognize me on Omegle.” I went on and then immediately, the first person I saw was like, “Oh my God, this is fake. This is not you.” It’s kind of funny, they don’t think it’s actually me. I went on there one night, and the next morning I was like, I don’t have anything to post, so why not just go on Omegle? It was a good idea. It’s kind of weird, but at the same time, it was nice. I heard that most [famous TikTokers] on Omegle just say hi and leave, but I actually have conversations. I stayed on for at least ten minutes one time. They were telling me how long they had been a fan for. I tested them and asked them questions to see if they’d actually been there that long. We went to our first event in Chicago and we saw the traction. Not to say that we were the main attraction, but what we saw the lines for other TikTokkers compared to ours... Then [social video creator convention] Playlist [Live, in February] was insane. I’ve never been around so many people that have known me. I couldn’t even walk, because I’d get mobbed. I was like, “Oh my god.” At school, when we first started, people would call us names. But the good thing was that we were a group, so it wasn’t just us individually, we had each other. Once they saw that we were actually doing good and blowing up, then just started to be like, “Oh, that’s cool what you’re doing.” I’m gonna go out to LA. I just want to visit the [TikTok] headquarters and collab with people. Every time someone goes there, they’re meeting people and making new friends that they can bond with and grow together. After high school, I want to do acting and modeling. For senior year, I’m pretty sure we’re not going to school anymore [because of TikTok]. We’re either going to go or we’re going to do homeschool, but we don’t know. It’s a big decision. We’ve been thinking about it ever since the beginning. [Getting on TikTok] was just a joke, really, but now that we’re where we are and making money, my mom sees it now. The or so heres me on omegle :) Please enjoy this flawless impression of . Have a happy week! Every gay character on SVU Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that has the power to save lives. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires. .

Layoffs are disproportionately impacting startup satellite offices

Words: Natasha Mascarenhas - TechCrunch - 22:39 13-04-2020
Layoffs have struck the startup world swiftly, , as well as and New data shows that some of those layoffs, brought on by COVID-19, might be disproportionately impacting satellite campuses. By nature, satellite offices are secondary to a startup’s headquarters. Opening smaller offices is a strategic move when a company gets a fresh round of funding or wants to expand to a new market. We’ve seen satellite offices pop up in cities like Portland, Phoenix or Austin, which has satellite offices for Facebook and Oracle, for example. While most layoffs are coming from companies whose headquarters are located in the main entrepreneurial hubs of the Bay area and New York, the actual staff members are located in the satellite cities, according to data from , a tracker created by former Y Combinator grad Roger Lee. in San Francisco laid off 75 employees, nearly all in Salt Lake City and Louisville. U.K.-based Challenger bank laid off 165 customer support employees recently in Las Vegas. Toast, based in Boston, laid off 1,300 employees, . Per Layoffs.fyi data, 12% of those layoffs were in Omaha, and another 10% were in Chicago. based in San Francisco and , laid off around 350 employees, and 33% of those employees were located in Nashville or Chicago. These numbers are only a fraction of the total layoffs across the country, as Layoffs.fyi’s data set only includes publicly disclosed actions and tips. But even if the data is just serving as an anecdotal snapshot, it’s an important one to note. Once the economy does recover to a new normal, it’s unclear whether HQ cities or satellite cities will be in a better position to bounce back. We caught up with some investors in Boston, a top , to hear their thoughts. According to Lily Lyman, a partner at Boston-based venture capital firm Underscore, satellite offices are often where a company might locate the sales, customer success and business development staff. Logistically, those roles are the most vulnerable as consumer activity slows. For a lot of businesses, there are no sales and deals to be done right now. “[These roles are getting] disproportionately affected in [reduction of forces] as companies expect a slowdown on the commercial side,” Lyman said. “While a logical decision to extend the cash runway, it does come with the risk that this withdrawal can damage relationships with customers that may be hard to recover.” Not everyone sees cuts hitting satellite offices the hardest. Michael Skok, another partner at Underscore, said that “in some cases, we’ve seen that satellite offices are established in emerging markets which come with cost savings, so these offices may actually be more protected in these times.” In other words, if you’re cutting costs, San Francisco employee expenses might be higher than Denver employee expenses by sheer nature of the former having exorbitantly high living costs. which invests in startups in emerging tech scenes, said it has not heard about satellite office layoffs from its portfolio as of recently. And finally, to put it crassly, layoffs in a non-HQ city might quell some of the negative signaling that founders and venture capitalists are trying so hard to avoid ( ). Slimming down operations is becoming a proactive response, not a reactive strategy as the pandemic continues to evolve. Today’s data reminds us that layoffs are rarely an isolated occurrence, and staff cuts appear to be landing harder on less robust tech ecosystems.

Ay, to the proof ... did Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew have two authors?

Words: Dalya Alberge - The Guardian - 14:24 14-04-2020
S ince the 18th century, scholars have suspected that William Shakespeare was not the sole author of The Taming of The Shrew. Now dramatic evidence of the hand of his fellow great dramatist, Christopher Marlowe, has been discovered in research described as “groundbreaking”. Linguistic analysis of the 1590s’ comedy has revealed Marlowe as the most plausible candidate, with a database search of all contemporary writings uncovering extensive parallels with his work. This would be the first evidence that the author of Doctor Faustus, about a man who sells his soul to the devil, wrote comedy. The research has been conducted by Dr John V Nance, an associate editor for The New Oxford Shakespeare: Complete Alternative Versions, who is also working on technology that looks set to revolutionise Shakespeare studies. Searching for rare lexical matches in the canon of every single English dramatist writing from 1576 to 1594 is laborious, because it is done manually. However, an automated system is about to be launched that will be able to analyse 500 words in seconds, a process that until now has taken weeks. “We’ll be able to test an entire play in a day,” Nance told the Guardian. It will still be several weeks before the technology will be available, so Nance’s manual research of the play focused on scene 3, among passages where Shakespeare’s authorship has been doubted. In referring to scene 3, he is following the conventions of The New Oxford Shakespeare: Modern Critical Edition, where each scene is numbered consecutively. It appears as act 1 scene 1 in other editions. Nance, a research fellow at Florida State University, said: “Marlowe is the last author that I would have expected to be present in this play – and a bit inconvenient as there’s no real parallel to The Shrew both thematically and stylistically in his canon … “We don’t think of Marlowe as a comic writer. There are comic instances in Faustus and The Jew of Malta, but those are tinged with a bit of sinister darkness. “Where we’re spotting Marlowe in scene 3 of The Shrew, this is a different type of comedy, a romantic comedy without anyone being sent to hell. If Marlowe is confirmed as co-author, this is certainly going to reorientate our impression of his interests as a dramatist.” In scene 3, the characters of Lucentio and his servant Tranio arrive in Padua. Nance said: “It’s the scene that presents to us a disaffected scholar, someone who has abandoned the higher learning to experience a more physical and sensual form of being. There may be parallels in that to Faustus.” He added that the database search discovered that Marlowe has at least 10 times more unique parallels in scene 3 than Shakespeare. This is the exact inverse of what emerged from passages firmly attributed to Shakespeare. Examples that are unique to Marlowe’s canon and found nowhere else in English drama of the time include the phrase “to be achieved”, which appears in both The Shrew and Marlowe’s Tamburlaine, part 1, with exactly the same spelling – “to be atchiev’d”. Marlowe is also the only playwright to use the word “metaphysics” or any variants: “metaphysical” appears in The Shrew, and “metaphisickes” in Faustus. Nance’s research will appear in a new book, Early Shakespeare, 1588-1594, a major reappraisal of Shakespeare’s early career by various leading scholars, to be published this month by Cambridge University Press. Dr Rory Loughnane, its co-editor with Andrew J Power, described The Shrew research as “groundbreaking”. Loughnane, a senior lecturer at the University of Kent and a general editor of the Oxford Marlowe editorial project, said: “It has long been suspected that … The Shrew was co-authored. Gary Taylor and I noted in 2017 that it was ‘extremely likely’ that Shakespeare was not the only substantive author. Nance’s new research helps establish this likelihood as a near certainty … “This is a transformative finding for our understanding of the play’s composition, as well as having significant implications for any critical assessments of the play’s structure, themes and characters. More research is required into the identity of the play’s co-author or co-authors, but any future studies will have to take Marlowe’s candidacy seriously. “Nance’s groundbreaking research, complementing other exciting new studies in Early Shakespeare, 1588-1594, forces a broader reconsideration of Shakespeare’s early working life and writing practices.” Through the New Oxford Shakespeare team, Nance has been working with the EarlyPrint database and Anamol Pundle and Patrick Weller of Insight Data Science in Seattle to build automated search programs that will be available to the public for free. Discussing the technology’s potential, he said: “We’re going to find some more new answers to bold questions.”

Coronavirus: Anger over lack of PPE for nurse Gareth Roberts

Words: - BBC News - 14:09 14-04-2020
Gareth Roberts devoted 40 years of his life to caring for people as a nurse A nurse who died after contracting coronavirus "paid the ultimate price" due to a lack of personal protective equipment, a friend has claimed. Gareth Roberts, 65, worked as a nurse across the Cardiff and Vale health board area for more than 40 years. The husband, father and grandfather died in hospital in Merthyr Tydfil in the early hours of Saturday morning. His friend said he had little to no protection from the virus which the health board said it would investigate. "He didn't have PPE. In the beginning he said he didn't have anything," his childhood friend Janette Leonard said. "He had a paper mask, plastic gloves and a pinny, that's alright if you are making sandwiches but not when you are going to nurse people with the disease." Mr Roberts' wife Linda was told to attend his bedside in the early hours of Saturday when it became clear he would pass away Mr Roberts had devoted his life to caring for people, working as a nurse since the 1980s and coming out of retirement in January 2015. Over the last few weeks, as concerns about the virus escalated, he had been working extra shifts to help cover the wards at Llandough Hospital near Penarth. But he became ill himself with Covid-19, and gradually his condition deteriorated. At the weekend, his family were called to his bedside at Prince Charles Hospital, and Ms Leonard said his wife was with him when he passed away. "For Gareth, he paid the ultimate price," said Ms Leonard. "We're angry. Why would you send a soldier on to the front line without combat gear? It's unthinkable." Jeanette Leonard, a friend of Mr Roberts since childhood, says his sense of humour would "make you weak" Mr Roberts loved his job but he was also a husband to Linda, a father to Ceri and Dean and a grandfather to 16-year-old Zac, who he and Linda had brought up after their son Dean passed away 11 years ago. Ms Leonard said his sense of humour was so dry, and "you couldn't not love him". "He'd come out with things and you'd be weak," she said. "Cariad [Welsh for love] was his favourite word. The nursing sister in the ward was saying to me she'll miss him saying 'come on cariad, we can do this together'. "That's how he was - a proper genuine, lovely guy." Mr Roberts, with his grandson Zac, was described as lovely and having a Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (UHB) has paid tribute to Mr Roberts and said it would investigate the claims over a lack of PPE. Ruth Walker, the health board's executive nurse director at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: "We are aware of the concerns raised by some staff in the media regarding the availability and or inaccessibility of PPE. "As a result of the inferences made we are taking a more detailed look into the availability of PPE at UHL and we regularly check our systems to ensure that we get stock to the right place at the right time. "As a health board, we have enough PPE equipment available and in stock, providing the right level of PPE is used in the right circumstances to meet the national guidance as well as the high standards we have set ourselves. "If a colleague has not found this to be the case and they have encountered either a shortage or a perceived shortage we would encourage them to raise it immediately." The Welsh Government said it was working hard to make sure all front-line NHS and social care staff had the protection and support they needed to undertake their roles "So far, we've distributed more than 10.4 million items of PPE from our pandemic stocks, over and above our usual supply," a spokesman said. Ms Leonard has now set up a fundraising page to help Mr Roberts' family with funeral costs, which raised £2,700 in less than a day.

Coronavirus live news: cases worldwide near 2 million as leader of Ireland's Sinn Féin tests positive

Words: - The Guardian - 14:25 14-04-2020
p As the number of fatalities in long-term care homes continues to rise, the outspoken premier of Canada’s most populous province says the tragedy hits close to home. “It breaks my heart watching [my wife] Karla stand outside the window in tears,” Ontario premier Doug Ford told reporters on Monday. The conservative leader’s mother-in-law lives at the West Park Long-Term Care home in a suburb of Toronto. The facility has seen seen at least five coronavirus related deaths. “And there’s thousands of families in the same position, wishing they could jump in there and help their loved one in there.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford responds to a question during his daily update regarding COVID-19 at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP) Photograph: Tijana Martin/AP Ford’s remarks come as Canada’s chief public health officer warns the tragedy will likely continue to worsen. “Almost all jurisdictions are essentially trying to deal with the outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday. “Even as the numbers of cases slows down, the number of deaths, unfortunately, are expected to increase.” In recent days, the devastating scope of the virus in care homes across the country has become clear. In Montreal, 31 people died at a retirement facility, whose owners are accused of withholding medical files from provincial authorities and whose staff are alleged to walked off the job. In the Ontario town of Bobcaygeon, 29 people have died at Pinecrest Nursing Home, which houses 65 residents. To date, more than 350 Canadians in retirement homes have died from the virus, making up nearly half of the 780 deaths across the country. p EU countries take first cautious steps out of coronavirus lockdown Italy, Spain and Austria have allowed partial returns to work as countries across Europe reported further falls in new Covid-19 cases and began taking the first cautious steps out of lockdown to revive their battered economies. Spain said on Tuesday that while its death toll had surpassed 18,000, the highest in the world after Italy, its daily increase in new cases was the lowest since 17 March. Workers there returned to some factory and construction jobs, but most shops and services remained closed and office staff must still work from home if they can. In Italy, where the death toll is nearing 20,500, bookshops, laundries, stationers and children’s clothes stores reopened on a trial basis in some regions, after the number of critically ill patients dropped for the 10th day in a row. More here: p Hong Kong’s postal service will stop airmail to dozens of countries including the UK, US, Australia and parts of Europe because of mass flight cancellations, from tomorrow. Today marks the last day for people in Hong Kong to send anything via Speedpost to numerous countries, meaning any letters or packages would have to travel via surface mail - which takes up to a month. Other European destinations, including France, the Netherlands and Italy, are also suffering from the “insufficient air traffic capacity”, but can currently still receive air mail, albeit with delays of over a week. For a number of African nations there is no mail at all via the Hong Kong postal service. Alice Woodhouse (@alicemuwu) Flight cancellations have knocked out air mail to the UK, most of the rest of Europe, North America, Australia and NZ but there’s still a queue at the post office to catch it before it closes early. Just three people away from getting my temperature checked now. Woo pic.twitter.com/F98H8McH3x April 14, 2020 Once one of the world’s busiest airports, Hong Kong saw a 91% reduction in passenger travel in March. p Good afternoon everyone, this is Gregory Robinson taking over the live blog. If you want to follow me or contact me on Twitter to share insight or send tips, I’m on @Gregoryjourno or send me an email at gregory.robinson@guardian.co.uk p Total UK hospital deaths up 778 to 12,107 Updated at 10.03am EDT p IMF predicts steepest downturn since the 1930s Updated at 9.27am EDT p Austria relaxes lockdown measures Austria has taken the first steps back towards normality, with the government allowing a relaxation of the measures taken to slow down the spread of coronavirus, Kate Connolly reports. Austria’s leader, Sebastian Kurz, told the nation it was the equivalent of a “resurrection” referring to the Easter celebrations at the weekend. Small shops, public parks, DIY and gardening centres were given permission to open this morning after almost a month of being closed, as the country looks to gradually increase opening up the rest of the economy. But Austrians have to abide by strict distancing measures as well as wearing masks. Fines of €25 can be given to those who break the rules. Kurz said on Tuesday that the country was “on the right track”. A woman wearing a face mask arranges her shop in Salzburg, Austria, after it re-opened today as the government eased nationwide lockdown measures Photograph: Barbara Gindl/APA/AFP via Getty Images Updated at 8.40am EDT p UK economy could shrink 35% in Q2 Updated at 8.39am EDT p Can you get coronavirus twice? A serious concern since the emergence of Covid-19 has been whether those who have had it can get it a second time – and what that means for exiting this crisis. In this video report, Hannah Devlin, the Guardian’s science correspondent, looks at how our bodies fight coronavirus when infected, how we develop immunity and if we can get reinfected with Covid-19 Can you get coronavirus twice? – video explainer Updated at 8.34am EDT p Sinn Féin leader tests positive for Covid-19 Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Ireland’s Sinn Féin party, has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement on Tuesday the 50-year-old said she was no longer deemed to be infectious, and hoped to return to work next week, writes Rory Carroll in Dublin. She was tested on 28 March and received the result on Monday, a two-week wait reflecting delays and glitches that have plagued testing in Ireland. “The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell. I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.” McDonald’s party won more votes than any other party in Ireland’s general election in February but has not managed to form a coalition government. The ruling Fine Gael party of Leo Varadkar and its historic rival, Fianna Fáil, are in talks to form a government. The Sinn Féin president, Mary Lou McDonald, speaks at a public meeting Liberty Hall in Dublin, Ireland, in this photo from February Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Reuters Updated at 8.17am EDT p Confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa pass 15,000 Updated at 9.01am EDT

The unexpected benefits of being weird

Words: Olga Khazan - Vox - 13:30 14-04-2020
I went in search of outsiders who were thriving in communities where acceptance is hard to come by. It turns out, we might all learn from their approach to life. About a week into working from home because of the coronavirus, I found myself surprised by how much I was enjoying quarantine. I woke up on the first weekend to a day full of reading, Netflix, and most refreshingly, not having to interact with a soul. The high point of the day was when my boyfriend went for a bike ride, so I could sink even more fully into my aloneness. I’m not exactly an introvert. An introvert is someone who, by their nature, feels more replenished alone than around others. I’m energized by other people; I just have trouble finding people I’m in sync with. I’m just, frankly, a little weird — so much so that I wrote a book about it called . My unusualness began when I was growing up as a Russian immigrant in a West Texas oil town. I brought beet salad to school instead of Lunchables; my dad tried to get me to use his Siberian rug as a poster board for class presentations; and a friend’s family took to calling me “her little apartment friend.” I carried the scars from those experiences into middle school, a chaotic three years during which my family moved four times, and finally into high school in a vanilla suburb, where my affect hovered somewhere between the overachiever zeal of and the batty reclusiveness of Miss Havisham. Because they were so different from everyone, my parents never had friendships, and maybe because of , I struggled to construct them myself. And I do mean “construct.” A friendship isn’t something you fall into so much as engineer, I’ve realized. It’s a complex project you actively plan — feeling out a person for sympathies and similarities — and then build on, plank by plank, for years. Along with friendship, other kinds of social interaction are, for me, more like running a 10K than relaxing in a bath. It feels good and healthy, but it’s stressful while it’s happening. Even today, when I step into a party, I have to slam the brakes on my heart rate. Once I walked in the door, took a lap around the kitchen, and walked right back out. There was the time I had just one goal for the day: to call back a friend who had recently called to catch up. I told myself. Then, having failed that, Finally, of course, I Ubered. And I never called her. Either I can’t think of anything to say, or I know that what I’m going to say isn’t what they want to hear. Take, for example, the time I was part of a group of grad-school journalists assigned to cover a science conference. We were all in our early 20s, at dinner, feeling like reporters for the first time. Everyone was in a good mood until I, emboldened by chardonnay, dropped this doozy: “Do you ever worry that journalism is kind of pointless, because it aims to help people, but all you’re really doing is pointing out the problems, not doing anything about them?” There was a leaden silence, during which people took long swigs of their drinks. Then someone finally said, “That’s a pretty negative way to look at it.” Which, I realize. But I don’t really have other ways. Whenever things like this happened — when I didn’t achieve a goal or was locked out of some world I wanted to be part of — I always wondered if it was because I had this unusual early life. I became obsessed with the idea of difference, and so I started interviewing other people who feel different in various ways. That’s when I began to learn that it’s not all bad being weird. (Contrary to how I feel about small talk, I love to interview people. It’s so delightfully templated; it’s the perfect way to socialize as a weirdo.) People on the periphery of their environment often have surprising strengths, . What’s more, weirdos can develop ways to calm their social anxiety, break into the in-crowd, and get other people to embrace their ideas. No matter how weird they are. ost of the outsiders I spoke with were different in some way from almost everyone else around them, much like I was as a kid. I was looking, in essence, for people who felt “weird” in their dominant social setting. In some cases, this was because of their job — as in the case of a female NASCAR driver or a male preschool teacher — or their ZIP code, as in the case of a liberal professor living in the most conservative congressional district in America. Others I met had unusual medical conditions, or were heretics within their religions, or were stretching the limits of gender norms in their hometowns. One was just a guy who had no friends. I wanted to see how others managed the feelings I had been dealing with my entire life. It was less because I saw obvious advantages to being weird and more because I hoped that there would be some . In the process, I learned a lot about the science of nonconformity and why people often reflexively dislike those who are different. (Yes, even in 2020, and yes, even in liberal, anything-goes big cities.) For one thing, whether you live in a “tight” or “loose” culture determines how easy it is to be different. Tight cultures are those in which social norms are strict and formal, and the punishments for breaking them are severe. In tight cultures, people are more in step with one another, but loose cultures permit a wider range of behaviors. Tight cultures include the military, or the Amish, or places such as Singapore, where people can be caned for vandalism. Meanwhile, tech startups are loose, as is the Netherlands, where parents and teachers to play “doctor” with one another in the spirit of positive bodily exploration. Agricultural societies, where people must carefully coordinate so the community does not starve, tend to be tight, while hunting and fishing societies . Psychologist Michele Gelfand has found that people in modern-day tight societies tend to be more cautious and dutiful, and have a greater need for structure. East Germany was tighter than West Germany; Texas is tighter than . Perhaps due to its precarity, journalism is a very tight culture, which is why journalists all kind of sound alike — and why my comment at the dinner party was met with scorn. Yet in the course of my reporting, I met a lot of norm-breaking people living in tight environments, such as the transgender mayor of the tiny Texas town of New Hope, or a black Muslim woman who grew up in an overwhelmingly Christian part of Arkansas. There were a few commonalities I noticed that helped them live so comfortably as outsiders. For one thing, they had lots of social support. The mayor, Jess Herbst, was surrounded by a loving wife and kids who rallied around her throughout her transition. And the black Muslim woman, whom I call Asma, had a tight-knit family who was always urging her to stay true to her roots. Julia Landauer, the female NASCAR driver I followed, similarly had a dad and brother who would help coach her through her races. A supportive family is not, I realize, like a psychological trick you can simply try out. You either have one or you don’t. The people I met who didn’t have strong support systems, however, tended to create them, either by making lots of friends or, in a few extreme cases, by becoming their support systems. They did this by talking to themselves more assuredly about whatever it was that made them stick out — like their lack of a spouse, or money, or whatever it was they were expected to have. As Joan Didion put it, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.” It’s something I like to remember whenever I start worrying that I’ll never be successful because I hadn’t heard of Joan Didion until a few years ago. We tell ourselves stories, and it matters what type of stories we tell ourselves. The people I met for my book told themselves more positive stories about their lives — about why they were still just as good, even though they were different. For instance, I interviewed a “choice” mom — one who had a baby on her own through artificial insemination — who focused on how much easier it was to make all of your own parenting decisions. A poor kid who went to a ritzy private school emphasized the advantages he did have, rather than the European vacations he missed out on. They seemed to understand that if no one else is okay with you, you have to be okay with yourself. You have to be ready to embrace your weirdness. here’s a Russian novel I used to love as a kid called . It’s about a girl named Olya — my Russian name — who, through an Alice-in-Wonderland-style misadventure, finds herself in a dark parallel universe. She joins forces with a girl named Yalo, and together they fight to restore order to the crooked kingdom. I felt most like the Olya of this story when I met Deana, a woman who, as a teen, immigrated from Belarus to a small Texas town as the daughter of a Russian mail-order bride. Compared with hers, my childhood had been a breeze. She had to learn English as a teen, rather than as a toddler, as I did. Her mother was living with a stranger whom Deana had to regard as her father. She had to build a new American life, with new American friendships, all while her fellow Americans were treating her like a freak. Unlike other people I met, she have a supportive family. Meeting her was like meeting my Yalo, like seeing myself in a crooked kingdom, one in which my parents had immigrated a decade later and were making even more desperate choices. Certainly, Deana’s guts of steel must have helped her cope. But like others I interviewed, she had a tendency to look at things in a big-picture, third-person way. In doing so, they were inadvertently following a psychological theory called Solomon’s Paradox, after the Biblical king of Israel. The idea is that people are better at working through their problems if they look at them with some remove. (Solomon, for instance, was very wise, but his personal life was a mess. In other words, he could only solve problems when they belonged to other people.) In 2014, researchers from the University of Waterloo and the University of Michigan performed a that supported this paradox. People of all ages were better at coming up with good advice if they had been told that a friend’s partner, rather than their own partner, had cheated. show that when thinking about our problems, it can be beneficial to refer to ourselves in the third person rather than use “I.” Similarly, many of the people I interviewed were better able to weather social slights when they viewed their situations less personally. They intellectualized their stigma, and like doctors delivering a harsh diagnosis, they gained a healthy distance from their stresses. Deana did this quite literally, by becoming a psychologist. She’s able to examine human nature and — I speculate — make better sense of what happened to her. But other “weirdos” I met did this in different ways. Many channeled their energies toward helping others, like the female truck driver I met who made videos to help guide other young drivers, or the plus-sized modeling agent who felt she was empowering other overweight women. By focusing on other people, their own social anxiety became less of a constant screech in their ears. So was I stirred, in the end, to love myself, just as weird as I am? Somewhat. If I had to come up with a new narrative of my young life, it’s that yes, as the only person of my nationality in my hometown, I got the short end of the relatability stick. I don’t have a community I naturally belong to, and I’ll probably never be a social butterfly. But my unusual background has helped me in other ways. Even as I struggled socially, I developed empathy and listening skills that help me in my job. I also think I must have chosen a profession that allows me to see things as an outsider would. It’s often said that a reporter is a psychologist with a notebook, and it sometimes takes a person who’s able to step back from the thrum of society to pick up on its subtleties. Still, after a friend of mine read my book, she said, “You really underutilize your friendships.” I hadn’t realized that I was supposed to be texting my friends occasionally for emotional support or conversation. But now, especially during this time of social distancing, I’m making an effort to do it more. I may be weird, but that’s a kind of normalcy I’ve come to enjoy. Weird

What is the situation with personal protective equipment in the UK?

Words: Haroon Siddique - The Guardian - 14:17 14-04-2020
Since the coronavirus outbreak in the UK was first identified, the issue of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers has never been far from the headlines. Here are of the key issues raised. The latest guidance states that any clinician working in a hospital, primary care or community care setting within two metres of a suspected or confirmed coronavirus Covid-19 patient should wear an apron, gloves, surgical mask and eye protection “based on the risk”. For the most risky procedures on possible and confirmed cases, a long-sleeved disposable fluid repellent gown (covering the arms and body) or disposable fluid repellent coveralls, the highest specification filtering face mask (FFP3), a full-face shield or visor and gloves are recommended. At the opposite end of the scale, for lower-risk situations, single-use disposable aprons, surgical masks and gloves are considered adequate. The guidance was updated on 2 April after bodies representing healthcare workers complained that that the existing rules, which stated PPE was only necessary for clinicians within one metre of confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients, were confusing and offered insufficient protection. Some still believe the latest guidelines do not go far enough. For weeks, unions, royal colleges and employers have been warning about a lack of adequate PPE, based on feedback from those working on the frontline. Pictures were published of healthcare workers wearing their own makeshift protective equipment out of materials such as bin bags as well as stories about staff improvising masks out of snorkels and using school science goggles. Nevertheless, NHS England and the government persisted in saying there was no shortage, only distribution problems. Finally on 13 April, Dominic Raab, deputising for Boris Johnson, admitted there were problems with supply, citing “a competitive market out there”. Face masks, gowns and visors all appear to be in particularly short supply. While the guidelines recommend FFP3 face masks, which are recommended by the World Health Organization and offer a high level of respiratory protection, for high-risk procedures, doctors have complained about not being able to access them. There have also been complaints from doctors about being given FFP3 masks without undergoing the 20-minute “fit-test” necessary to ensure they offer the highest degree of protection. The Health and Safety Executive has warned that incorrect fitting can increase the risk of Covid-19 infection and “lead to immediate or long-term ill-health or can even put the ... wearer’s life in danger”. In an email on 9 April, senior NHS leaders in London were warned about a shortage of gowns. Full-length surgical gowns are vital because they stop droplets of infection from getting onto the doctor or nurse’s normal clothing and leaving them or colleagues at risk of them getting into their mouth, nose or eyes. By contrast plastic aprons have been described as “flimsy” by the Doctors’ Association UK. Most PPE should not be reused because of the risks of contamination. Some eye and face protection can be used if decontaminated but in many cases it is only designed for single use. However, there have been complaints of healthcare workers having to reuse items not designed for multiple use because of shortages. The Royal College of Surgeons has told its members not to carry out risky procedures in the absence of adequate PPE. In reality, many healthcare workers feel they do not have the option of saying “no”. The British Medical Association says that may doctors are put under pressure see a patient or perform a high-risk procedure. In some settings, which fall under the lower risk category, concerned health professionals have sourced their own PPE only to be told they are not permitted to wear it.

Northern white rhinos: The audacious plan that could save a species

Words: - BBC News - 23:17 13-04-2020
The future of the northern white rhino is looking bleak. Only two are left in the world - both are female. But scientists have an outlandish plan to save them from extinction. When I went to meet the rhinos in Kenya, they began circling the car. So I was alarmed when their caregiver, James Mwenda, opened the car door. "We can get out of the car?" I asked. "Yeah, they're calm," he assured me. But when I did, one ran towards me - it didn't seem very calm. I hid behind the other side of the car as Mr Mwenda tried to reassure me that they were not scared of humans, though it didn't stop me being scared of rhinos. The rhino, called Najin, who had approached us was tame because she had been brought up in a zoo in the Czech Republic. She now lives in a massive fenced off area of Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya. Najin is one of two northern white rhinos left in the world In 2009 she was one of four northern white rhinos, two male and two female, who were brought from the Dvůr Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic to this large enclosure in an attempt to get them to breed. The thinking was that if they were taken to a rhino's natural habitat this might change. But it didn't work. The four mated but the two females, Najin and her daughter Fatu, did not give birth. Then the two males died. First 34-year-old Suni, who died of natural causes in 2014. Then, four years later, 45-year-old Sudan was put down because of wounds to his skin that would not heal - and his muscles and bones had degenerated. Now Najin and Fatu are the only northern white rhinos left in the world - and neither can carry a pregnancy. This has not deterred scientists from all over the world from trying to save the species - and they have come up with a rather extraordinary scheme. It involves carefully preserved sperm - taken from Suni and Sudan and other male northern white rhinos before they died. The dead rhinos' sperm was low quality They had collected it with the intention of artificially inseminating the females, including southern white rhinos. There are two sub-species of white rhinos in Africa - the near-extinct northern white rhino and the more prevalent southern white rhino. However, these insemination attempts failed. So they moved on to trying to make an embryo - an egg fertilised by sperm - in the lab. That created another challenge: getting hold of the egg. Dr Hilderbrandt (C) had less than two hours to collect eggs from Fatu - if he had made a wrong move he would have killed her For the veterinary expert leading the process it proved very complicated indeed to reach the ovaries - where eggs are stored - as they are at least 1.5m (4.9ft) inside a female rhino. Intestinal loops also get in the way, Dr Thomas Hildebrandt, from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) in Berlin, told me. And a tube cannot be put into a rhino's vagina as can be done with humans and horses, he says. In big cats, vets go through the abdomen to get to the ovaries, explains Dr Hildebrandt, who heads IZW's reproduction unit. But this involves cutting the skin, something that cannot be done to rhinos as theirs is around 5cm (2in) thick. While it protects them when they get into fights, it never heals so if cut they will eventually die. Getty White rhinos Made of two subspecies: Northern white rhinos and southern white rhinos Nicknamed: “Square-lipped rhinos” Northern: Population two, under armed guard in Kenya Southern: Estimated population 20,000, mostly in southern Africa Differences: Northern are slightly smaller and less hairy than southern Poachers: Target them for their horns to smuggle to Asia for remedies Rhino horns: Made of keratin - the same substance as fingernails Various sources So Dr Hildebrandt created an instrument to collect the eggs. It was a tube, which enters through the anus, and has a long delicate needle at its end with which to pierce an ovary follicle, where an egg is stored. The needle is connected to a suction device which sucks the egg down the long tube. "You need to operate it precisely," he explains about the instrument he has patented. "Otherwise you can puncture a huge blood vessel which has a diameter of a child's arm". That would result in internal bleeding and ultimately death so he uses a 4D ultrasound scanner, enabling him to see everything during the procedure. If done correctly the effect on the rhino is minimal, Dr Hildebrandt says. But the operation can be no longer than two hours as that is how long a rhino can be safely anaesthetised. Last year, he managed to extract 19 eggs in total from both Najin and Fatu. The next step was to fertilise the egg with the sperm. For this pioneering work, they needed an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) expert. Cesare Galli, based in the Avantea private lab in Italy, fitted the bill. So as soon as the eggs were collected, they had to be rushed from Kenya to Italy. Dr Hilderbrandt and Prof Galli had to get the eggs to Italy as quickly as possible Prof Galli had struggled to make embryos from other rhino species in the past as sperm from rhinos tends to be of a low quality as it is mixed with urine. "That's because, to get the sperm, they go up the rectum and electrocute the rhino to make the sperm come out, this method makes sperm and urine and other liquids come out altogether." Dr Galli took years to perfect the method with Sumatran rhinos and southern white rhinos, making a breakthrough by electrocuting an egg to get it and the sperm to form an embryo. The practice paid off. With the rarer northern white rhino sperm and eggs he was confident he knew what would work. He made two embryos with the first delivery of eggs in August 2019 and one more embryo with the second delivery four months later. They are currently being preserved in his lab. To grow, these embryos need a womb - but neither Fatu's nor Najin's are suitable. Nineteen-year-old Fatu has never had a calf despite mating. When vets gave her an ultrasound they found she had no lining on her uterus, meaning she cannot carry a pregnancy to full term, said Stephen Ngulu, a vet at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy. Fatu's 30-year-old mother, Najin, has weak hind legs - as issue because when rhinos are pregnant the hormone progesterone changes the dynamics of their legs. "If she falls down and you can't get her up and then that's it - you lose her and you lose the baby," Dr Ngulu says. They are not going to take that risk. Instead they plan to use southern white rhino surrogates. A handful of female southern white rhinos have been fenced off and are lined up to be surrogates But Dr Galli says there is still so much they don't know about the reproductive system of rhinos. Attempts in the past to put embryos in southern white rhinos in zoos have failed. One of the things the scientists are struggling to work out is the timing to implant the embryo. They need to know exactly when the body is best ready for it to attach to the uterus lining. In women, the menstrual cycle determines when to implant an embryo. But not all animals have menstrual cycles - some animals, including cats, release their eggs when they mate. If this is also true for rhinos then it is possible to use sexual intercourse as an indicator, Dr Galli explains. In other words, it may be possible that the scientists increase the chances of the surrogate carrying the pregnancy through to birth if they implant the embryo after she has had sex. The adult males have all been taken out of the large enclosure leaving the adolescents to play in mud This hunch has led them to set the scene for the next stage in their elaborate plan. Four wild female southern white rhinos have been enclosed with their offspring in their natural habitat not far from the last two remaining northern white rhinos. The next step is to put a sterilised southern white rhino in with the females - and would-be surrogates. "So if you see that bull mounting, you say: 'Rhino's ready.' You dart that rhino, you put the embryo in. That's the dream," says Dr Ngulu. I went to see the potential surrogates. One of these rhinos could stop a species from going extinct Unlike Najin and Fatu, they are wild so they can be hard to track down in the sprawling enclosure. When we found them, on the second day of searching, I couldn't help but think that these rhinos do not know it yet, but one of them may save a species from extinction.

Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £2m for NHS

Words: - BBC News - 13:50 14-04-2020
Tom Moore aims to walk another 100 laps around his garden, each completed lap is about 25m A 99-year-old army veteran who has raised more than £2m to help the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 has vowed to keep going even though he has smashed his original £1,000 target. Tom Moore aimed to complete 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden by Thursday, walking with the aid of a frame. However he has now said he will not stop and hopes to do another 100. NHS Charities Together, which will benefit from the funds, said it was "truly inspired and humbled". More than 98,000 people from around the world have donated money to his fundraising page since it was set up last week. Mr Moore began raising funds to thank the "magnificent" NHS staff who helped him with treatment for cancer and a broken hip. He hoped to walk 100 laps of the 25-metre (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, in 10-lap chunks, before his 100th birthday at the end of the month. Mr Moore served in India and Burma during World War Two As funds topped the £1m mark earlier, "Captain Tom", as he is known, described it as "almost unbelievable". "When you think of who it is all for - all those brave and super doctors and nurses we have got - I think they deserve every penny, and I hope we get some more for them too." Mr Moore's efforts have "humbled" the NHS charity for which he is raising money Ellie Orton, chief executive of the charity on the receiving end of Mr Moore's fundraising, said: "I think I absolutely join the rest of the country in being truly inspired and profoundly humbled by Captain Tom and what he has achieved. "Thank you for being an inspiration and a role model." Mr Moore uses a walking frame to help him on his laps of the garden Money raised by him and others for the charity is being spent on well-being packs for NHS staff, rest and recuperation rooms, electronic devices to enable hospital patients to keep in contact with loved ones, and working with community groups to support patients once they have been discharged from hospitals. Skip Twitter post by @captaintommoore 2 MILLION POUNDS! When I started this journey last Monday, my target was £1,000 for our incredible #NHS Since this morning, we have raised another £1.2 million pounds. No words left...just thank you.#walkwithtom @BBCBreakfast @itvanglia @piersmorgan @louiseminchin — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 14, 2020 Report Mr Moore was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire and trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army for World War Two. He rose to captain and served in India and Burma. "I do [laps] each day, so that eventually I'll get to 100, then after that I shall continue and do some more," he said. The support so far had been "absolutely fabulous", he added. "Let's all carry on and remember that things will get better," Mr Moore said. "We have had problems before - we have overcome them - and we shall all overcome the same thing again." i Facebook i Instagram and Twitter . If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Coronavirus: How to cope with living alone in self-isolation

Words: - BBC News - 23:07 13-04-2020
After years of living with others, Lucia was excited to finally have a place to herself. The photographer had recently moved back to Italy from New York. She enjoyed spending time on long, meandering walks with her camera, and going out for food with friends. But within a couple of months Milan, where she lived, had become the epicentre of Europe's coronavirus outbreak. She and millions of other Italians were ordered into lockdown, told to stay home unless absolutely necessary. The first few weeks were the hardest, as the monotony of days isolated in her apartment took its toll. But now more than a month on, Lucia is adjusting to being alone. She still misses her freedom and physical contact with others, but feels fortunate that she and her loved ones are healthy, when so many across her country have died. "Sometimes I get worried about the future, about how life will be after this ends," she says. "I wonder if there will ever be a real life outside our homes." Missing street photography, Lucia has been documenting her own time inside instead Almost 4,000 miles away, the only human faces Aparna sees now belong to security guards. The 26-year-old lives alone in her mother's old apartment in Gurgaon, near Delhi. Twice a day she leaves to walk her dogs, Jules and Yogi, as the guards keep watch over her complex's locked gates. Aparna has only ventured beyond them once. A national lockdown was announced in India on 24 March "My hands are dry, the surroundings are quiet and the dogs are oblivious," Aparna (pictured) says of her situation There are millions more stories like this around the world. As governments scramble to contain the deadly Covid-19 pandemic by restricting public life, many living alone have had to accept that they might not spend time with anyone else for a long time. I know because I'm among them. Weeks into the UK lockdown, my ordinary life in London goes on but it looks and feels different. Trips to the office have become a rarity. I feel lucky to have a cat for company and the ability to go outside for walks when others can't, but it's hard not knowing when I'll next see my close friends or family, who live hundreds of miles away. These days the same screens that host our work meetings carry the burden of our social lives too. With the exception of conversations over the telecom or chance encounters with neighbours by the bins, all of my human contact is now online. Daily screen-time gone up during isolation? You're not alone With so many other people across the world living by themselves through this strange experience, I decided to try to find expert advice and others self-isolating alone. That's how I found Lucia, Aparna and Angie: three women continents apart, going through the same. Angie, from Maine, has lived by herself for four years. Getting her own space became an important part of her growth and healing after a divorce. But as the US became gripped by coronavirus and local restrictions hit, the downfalls of her living situation became apparent. A couple of weeks ago, when Angie was laid-off from work, she was left to deal with it alone. "In normal circumstances, if you were to lose your job, you'd be met with a hug by a family member or invited over by a friend for cheering up," she says. There is plenty of research to suggest our social relationships can be as important to our physical health as our mental one. Research links pervasive loneliness to higher mortality rates and other health complications. Professor Naomi Eisenberger is a social psychologist at UCLA known for her research on how the brain behaves when it experiences social rejection and disconnect. She says our current situation, with billions of people cut-off from their normal lives, is unprecedented. She stresses the importance of people living alone trying to stay connected with those we care about. "One of the things I've heard from people is that it's interesting that now you start realising who you actually feel close to, because it doesn't matter who lives near you or who is easy to get to," she says. Her research group is also looking into whether the virtual communication we are all currently filling our schedules with is enough to feel truly connected. Dr Eisenberger says having a pet, especially one you can touch and hug, can help reduce stress Professor Stephanie Cacioppo, an expert in behavioural neuroscience and psychiatry at the University of Chicago, is also full of practical tips for those living alone. She and her late husband were known for their pioneering research that draws a distinction between being alone and feeling lonely. She says adjusting our mindset and expectations is key to avoiding feelings of loneliness. This means accepting events are beyond our control and knowing that being away from the people and things we love is only temporary. "Right now you live alone. And right now you have no choice. So you can either scream all day long or make the most of it," Dr Cacioppo says. For Angie, this has meant reconnecting with her art. She's started posting daily illustrations - which we have used throughout this feature - as a way to share her emotions and perspective on living alone through the pandemic. Angie says her art is the "main thing keeping her going" Her nameless, faceless character is seen living out quiet and relatable personal moments. "When I start to feel alone, I imagine other people like me, feeling the same emotions or doing the same things in that very moment all around the world," she says. "It helps me feel grounded and connected." Another practical task to try and stay grounded, Dr Cacioppo suggests, is keeping a journal of your emotions during isolation: making note of the things that make you feel happy or accomplished throughout the day. "People have done studies showing that self-compassion or a gratitude towards others, but also towards yourself, can really improve the well-being and happiness level," she says. These acts of kindness don't need to be time-consuming or expensive, she explains. "Everyone has their own things that are really good for self-care." Dr Cacioppo urges anyone living along to "learn how to become your own best friend" Both experts I spoke to stressed the importance of building routine into our days in self-isolation, explaining that regular social contact can help regulate us in all kinds of ways, down to our sleeping and eating patterns. Dr Cacioppo advises people to plan life only in the short-term, even one or two days ahead. "We have all lost control of our reality. We had schedules, we had activities planned," she says. "We could just see the schedule of next week and we knew exactly what we would do and now it's a little bit different." Trying to set three manageable goals per day, she suggests, can help instil a feeling of accomplishment. "Then you can go to bed more peaceful because you know that you have a structure and something to do - a purpose - for tomorrow," Dr Cacioppo says. This importance of feeling a part of something larger is something that comes up time and time again. In California, another woman has created an online movement achieving just that. On 30 March writer Olivia Gatwood posted a photograph of herself on Instagram captioned: "Self-portrait of a lady in quarantine." Soon dozens, then hundreds, of other women around the world sent her their own. Olivia's original black-and-white photograph (top left) has inspired hundreds of other women to take their own Gatwood has now decided to curate an Instagram account featuring these images, Girls of Isolation, connecting women across the globe within this strange, shared but disparate reality we now are living. Aparna was one of those who submitted a self-portrait. The lockdown prompted her to pick up her camera for the first time in more than a year and she has been documenting her life under the pandemic since. When asked what advice she would give others, she had a simple message: "Listen to yourself and be kind to yourself, you can finally take the time to do nothing/everything/anything without guilt or compromise." "It's definitely a crazy time when the real world feels more like a film script," Aparna says Dr Cacioppo says one positive that may come from the unrelenting tragedy of the outbreak is that, as nations and as people, we could end up feeling more connected than ever before. It's a sentiment Aparna agrees with. "This situation reminds us how vulnerable we are and more importantly how equally vulnerable," she says. "It's become easier than ever before to relate to other human beings across the world and that's something both essential and beautiful to recognise, even in trying times such as these." All artwork and photographs are copyright.

From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Naomi Campbell: the best of celebrity quaran-TV

Words: Kate Hutchinson - The Guardian - 14:12 14-04-2020
The supermodel isn’t exactly known for being down-to-earth: in her coronavirus travel video, released a month ago, she wore a hazmat suit to board a plane. We all thought she was being typically extra – like when she doused a plane seat in hand sanitiser – but look at us now. It turns out, though, that the cleaning demos were just a springboard for the next video chapter of “Humanising Naomi”. Last week, she launched a live interview series called No Filter, in which she FaceTimes famous friends for a casual catchup to reflect on their respective careers. In episode one, her first guest is Cindy Crawford, and we learn that catering can make or break a fashion shoot (“Do you remember the amazing catering we had in the desert?” asks Naomi. “I never understood why, when it’s a bunch of models, they brought out sandwiches and ribs!” replies Cindy.) Just like having a girly catchup with your mates, if your mates had framed photographs of themselves all over their walls. They are all at it, those celebrities, cooking up a storm on their 10-burner, multiple-oven cooking ranges. Singer JoJo has been Instagramming her baking attempts, while Gizzi Erskine and Professor Green have teamed up to livestream Giz & Green’s Monday Night Fakeaway and of course there is the much-mocked Queer Eye cook Antoni, making even simpler fare than usual. Actor Florence Pugh, however, is the queen of the quarantine cook-off. Her how-tos include the relatable combination of “browned bread” with Buck’s Fizz and tips for not wasting all the “banged up” veg sitting in the bottom of the fridge. She delivers tips with Nigella-rivalling flair, while the way she talks about chopping an onion is Oscar-worthy. Arnie has mastered TikTok during quarantine with a series of all-American videos of himself and his family, on his ranch, social distancing from the outside world. There he is, the action hero, pushing his adult son on a swing. Instructing his daughter on how best to polish his enormous cowboy boot collection. Er, feeding his pet donkeys biscuits in the kitchen. Clearly, this has legs as the next Keeping Up With The Kardashians – a super-surreal version in which everyone has lovable farm animals instead of makeup enterprises. Miley Cyrus is one of a kind. While other pop stars try to show how real they are inside with a lightly scripted Netflix “documentary”, Cyrus makes a deranged kids’ TV show set out of foil and disco lights and films herself getting everyone from Paris Hilton to Elton John on to her virtual sofa. There’s a deeper goal here, too, with advice on how to stay cheery in dark times. Cue A-Listers such as Elton John, Alicia Keys, Diplo, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie sharing their sanity strategies in the sort of DIY, scrappy format you might have once seen on late-night 90s cable TV. It’s very “LA” – earnest but uplifting, with lots of chat about finding your inner light – but Cyrus is a human sunbeam. She bounces between guests and themes, sometimes sporting her Black Mirror character Ashley O’s lavender wig, debating whether to stay in her underwear to talk to Elton and, generally, as guest Zoë Kravitz puts it, “keeping the frequency high”. The series is on a hiatus but there are 15 episodes to rewind through. Watch your back, Ellen! She might not be the starriest name on this list, but she is definitely one of the most talented: former Hear’Say member-turned-Classic FM presenter Myleene Klass is hosting live music lessons for kids, roping in her own two adorable future performers, Ava and Hero, for some stay-at-home fun. Videos include “Klasses play the glasses!”, where – you guessed it – they use glass tumblers to help demonstrate how sound waves work. There are a few fumbled science bits, and it can’t help but come over a touch smug as Klass and mini-Klasses play their cellos or pianos in their massive kitchen. But if you are desperate to entertain little Petunia and Tarquin while face-to-face music lessons are off limits, this is time well-spent.

Scott Gottlieb on how, and when, to end social distancing

Words: Ezra Klein - Vox - 13:30 14-04-2020
The former FDA commissioner doesn’t think the US is going to return to normal anytime soon. When will social distancing end? When will life return to “normal”? And what will it take to get there? Scott Gottlieb is a physician and public health expert who served as President Donald Trump’s first FDA commissioner, where he was the rare Trump appointee to win plaudits from both the left and the right. Now he’s a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute where he’s emerged as a leading voice on the response. Gottlieb is one of the lead authors of for what it would take to end social distancing and reopen the American economy. The report divides the coronavirus response into four distinct phases (the US is currently in phase one, which requires the strictest social distancing measures) and documents key “triggers” that states need to meet if they want to advance to a phase with less intense social distancing and a somewhat normal economy. It’s exactly what the country needs right now: a specific proposal for what comes next that can actually be analyzed and debated. Two themes drive this conversation. First, what are the challenges to simply getting out of lockdown? Why doesn’t the US have enough tests yet? What’s stopping it from making more? And second, what does the world look like out of lockdown but before a vaccine is discovered? What’s being imagined here isn’t a return to normal, either socially or economically, but a kind of limbo that it’s not clear America has the political will to sustain and that has few answers for the most vulnerable among us. You can listen to by subscribing to , available on , , , or wherever you get your podcasts. A transcript of our discussion, edited for length and clarity, follows. Many of us are living under lockdown right now, but we remember what normalcy is like. And I think the expectation for many of us is that when lockdown ends, normalcy is what returns. Are we going back to normal any time soon? I don’t think there’s going to be a binary point in time when we just return to what we were doing. I think world history is permanently altered by this episode. As long as this pathogen is circulating in the background and we don’t have a vaccine and very effective therapeutics, this is going to alter the way we live and do business. Some of it is going to be subtle. You’ll see businesses advertising deep cleanings. People aren’t going to shake hands as much anymore. Wearing masks in public is going to become more fashionable in Western societies. Some of it’s going to be more profound. I don’t think the marginal customer for a stadium or a concert or a cruise ship is coming back soon. I think people are going to be more circumspect about travel, particularly international travel. Businesses are going to be more circumspect about bringing together large groups of people. So you’re going to see a change in the way we live, in the way we do business. The question is: Can we get back to our normal level of economic activity with that kind of profound, pervasive change in the way we operate? It may be hard. That’s why I talk about the “80 percent economy.” Your plan divides the coming months into four phases and then it establishes triggers for states to move from one phase into the next. Tell me about those triggers. What we tried to do with the report was create really identifiable milestones and then tie policy decisions to those milestones. One of the very clear milestones that we identify is that 14 days after you have a sustained reduction in new cases, you can start to reopen the economy. You can start to lift stay-at-home orders and allow certain businesses to go back to work in a staggered fashion while still implementing certain restrictions. But you also need to have the health care capacity to treat everyone. And you need the capacity to test everyone who may present with symptoms of coronavirus. Those were the three milestones that we identified for when you would make a decision to reopen the economy. I think people understand the social distancing part of phase one. But are we doing enough on the testing and health care side of things in states like California and New York and Washington that are in intense lockdown? Is the huge economic sacrifice being made by the people locking down being matched by a true mobilization on the supply side? We’re doing a lot to increase testing capacity, but we’re going to hit an upper limit. Getting from 100,000 tests to a million tests is going to be a lot easier than getting from a million tests to 1.5 million tests. The reason is that what we’ve done so far is take platforms and labs that already existed and made them available for coronavirus testing. That’s why we’ve been able to increase testing. By the end of this week, we’ll probably be at a million tests a week in terms of capacity. Next week, we’ll build on that. But getting to the point where you have a 2-3 million test capacity per week — which is probably where you need to be initially as you do this transition — is going to be very hard. We’ve tapped out the available platforms and now we’re dependent upon creating new platforms and new supply chains to fuel those platforms. We’re approaching an upper limit in spare capacity. The question is how fast can Abbott and other companies build new testing platforms? And how fast can LabCorp and Quest scale up new labs that didn’t exist before? That’s a harder exercise. When will we get there? I don’t think we’re gonna get there by May. I think that we’re still going to be under-testing relative to what is optimal from a public health standpoint. I think we have the ability to get there by September, but we need to be doing a lot of things right now to invest in that. Congress is going to need to ultimately act. I’ve been looking at for how to get the economy back up and running. Your plan, the Center for American Progress plan, the Harvard Safra Center plan, Paul Romer’s plan for mass testing. One thing I see in all of them is massive scaled-up testing. You talk about a couple of million a week. Some of those plans talk about a couple of million a day. Romer’s plan talks about 22 million a day. So a huge question in all this seems to me to be: What are the constraints on how rapidly we can build up testing? What we did up until now is stand up existing labs — we got them working on coronavirus tests. Now we’re going to be at a constraint in terms of not having available platforms. We’ve got to build more machines to actually run the tests. Building that hardware takes time. Deploying that hardware takes time. The other limiting factor is the testing supply chain. It’s not the machines that we might not be able to build. We’re not going to have enough reagents or enough plastic tips to pipette samples, or enough plastic cartridges to put the samples in. We’re actually running short of swabs to swab people’s noses. It’s all the low-margin commodity products in the testing supply chain that we’re now having problems obtaining. That’s the weak link in the supply chain. We never envisioned being in shortage of swabs for nasal pharyngeal swabs or reagents. That’s what’s happening now. Is this a situation where the resources exist and they need to be directed and mobilized through some kind of central planning, say the Defense Production Act? Or is this something where even if you put into play that level of aggressive direction, you still couldn’t get the resources you need to make this work? I don’t know how much you can just create new manufacturing for some of these commodity products because the starting materials are the weak link in the supply chain. Even if you had extra manufacturing for, let’s say, N95 masks, the actual ingredient that goes into making those masks is manufactured outside the US — it would be hard to scale a new manufacturer for that. That’s what’s in shortage right now. With respect to the point of care tests that I think we’re going to need, those are made by companies like Abbott and Becton Dickinson. And those companies control their entire supply chain. They make their own swabs, their own pipette tips, their own cartridges, and the toaster-sized box. That’s a supply chain that could be scaled a little more easily because they control it. I want to talk about what your plan called the “comprehensive Covid-19 surveillance system.” On the one hand, you’ve got widespread and rapid testing. But then there’s what you call the “national sentinel surveillance system.” This is a way you can check the background rate of infection and do contact tracing. And there’s a lot of discussion about whether you could do IT-based contact tracing where people download an app — which seems to be happening . This seems to me to be another area where at scale really helps. But the idea that every American is going to download an app that lets the government or some company trace who they’ve been near and who they’ve touched would require a very big cultural shift, especially in a moment of low trust in politics or corporations. Can you talk a bit about what a robust contact-tracing regime could look like and what you think the obstacles to getting there might be? I don’t think we’re going to get to that kind of an app in the United States and I don’t think we should be doing that. I think where technology could be very helpful, though, is when it comes to case-based interventions and self-isolation. If we end up identifying people when they have mild disease or asymptomatic disease, then we can ask them to voluntarily self-isolate or we can enforce that self-isolation. I think we should be asking people to self-isolate and enforcing it. Simply asking for voluntary compliance with self-isolation may not be enough. But we could use tools to enforce that self-isolation as opposed to public health workers to make it more efficient: text messaging people every day and asking, are you home? That would be the least invasive. Or requiring them to download an app and tracking their phone to make sure they haven’t physically separated from their phone. The flip side of this is that you don’t want to impose restrictions that alienate individuals or make people concerned about their privacy. If you do, then you’re gonna discourage people from going out and getting tested and self-identifying when they have coronavirus. That’s the last thing you want. You want people to be encouraged to get tested and identified and diagnosed with coronavirus. We need to balance whatever we impose against not discouraging people from actually getting tested. Where that line is is a debate we need to have. When people are identified as being positive with coronavirus, what do we ask them to do? In the report, when you say we need to massively scale contact tracing, what does that look like? t a basic level, it’s what states like Massachusetts are doing right now. They’re hiring 1,000 public health workers to do contact tracing. When they identify people with an infection, they’ll interview them. They’ll talk to them about who they might have been in contact with. They’ll trace down those individuals. They’ll ask them if they have signs or symptoms of coronavirus. They may ask them to get tested. They may ask some of them to self-isolate for a period of time, depending on the level of exposure and the likelihood that they could have could be infected. That’s the traditional boots on the ground work of public health. We don’t have the capacity to do that at scale right now. We’ve underinvested in public health infrastructure for years. If there was a large outbreak in a city it would very quickly overwhelm the capacity of any city’s public health infrastructure to do that at scale. So we need to build that out. Now, you can use technology with respect to the case-based interventions in the self-isolation to augment. But you can’t use technology to augment all of it. Ultimately, you need people doing this work. That brings us to the triggers for moving to phase two. If there’s a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days in a state, the state’s hospitals can safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization, the state is able to test all people with Covid-19 symptoms and is able to conduct active monitoring of confirmed cases and their contacts, your plan says that the state can begin to reopen and move into phase two. Tell me what you think will reopen when we go state by state. I don’t think you mean that you can have an NBA game again. So if you manage to get to phase two, what kind of economy are we looking at? What is opened and what isn’t? I think it’s going to be a gradual reintroduction of activity. You’ll probably lift the stay-at-home orders, but you’ll tell people to wear a mask if they go out for a period of time. You’ll allow certain businesses to go back to work, but you’ll tell businesses that they have to put certain restrictions in place to try to reduce the number of people who congregate together — basically maintain some social distancing in the workplace. You want to reduce human-to-human interaction as much as possible while having a functioning economy, allowing people to reengage in normal activity. What’s going to be last to be introduced? It’s going to be places where a lot of people crowd indoors for purely entertainment purposes: bars, venues, concerts, clubs — things like that are going to be the last to open up. What about those who are especially vulnerable to coronavirus — the elderly, the immunocompromised, those with lung damage. What kind of normalcy returns for them, if any? Or are they in a position of essentially self-isolation until there is a vaccine? There’s a difference between what the government requires you to do and what you choose to do. I think there might be guidance that people who are in a vulnerable position with respect to this virus should avoid going out for a longer period of time. You’re not going to be pulling people’s licenses in the street and checking their age, but there might be some strong recommendations as certain individuals delay their reintroduction. I think people who are older or vulnerable are going to make decisions to limit their activity. That’s why I talk about the 80 percent economy. What you’re saying is that for the many people who are especially vulnerable, this is going to be a rough year. The most vulnerable among us are going to have to follow these restrictions through the fall; at the same time, everyone else is going to be moving around in a way that makes them more of a health threat. I think about this myself. If social distancing is lifted because San Francisco or California has managed to make it to phase two, it becomes more dangerous for me to go see my parents because I’ve been in contact with more people. So in a perverse way, as the rest of the country becomes less isolated again, the people who are the most vulnerable might become yet more isolated because the folks who were being careful before now pose a higher risk. I think the things that could really tip that balance is a very aggressive health monitoring system and a testing regime where you’re testing so many people on a daily basis for coronavirus that you’re likely to surface an outbreak when it’s only hundreds of cases, not thousands. If you can demonstrate that to people, it’s going to inspire a lot of confidence and people will feel fairly comfortable going out again. But if you don’t have that in place, your risk can be quite high and nobody knows it. That’s an uncomfortable position. If that’s the situation in perpetuity, people are going to be more reluctant to go out. Phase three, which is a much more normal phase of life, works off of the development of vaccines and therapeutics. Where do you think we are on that front and what do you think is plausible in terms of therapeutics, let’s say, by the end of the year? We’re not going to have a vaccine by the end of the year. We need to assume that a vaccine may be two years away. So we need other technology. If you look at what could be available by the fall, it’s a small subset of drugs. I would be focusing attention and resources on working aggressively with those manufacturers to try to pull those products through the development process and understand whether they are safe and effective. One is an antiviral drug — it inhibits viral replication. And . There’s data available right now that suggests that it’s active. A lot of doctors are using it. The other products are therapeutic antibodies. These are basically biotech manufactured antibodies — the same kind of antibody your body would produce if it is exposed to the virus in order to fight the virus if you’re exposed again. That’s an attractive product for a number of reasons: First, it can be used as a treatment early in the disease. It can also be used as a prophylaxis — as a bridge to a vaccine. You might be able to give a monthly injection or bi-monthly injection to people that would prevent them from getting infections. You can use that for frontline health care workers. You can use it for TSA agents or food handlers who are coming into contact with a lot of people and more likely get infected and then spread the infection. You can use it in the contacts of someone who is sick to prevent them from getting sick. That could be a very attractive drug. The combination could be very effective if you can have both of those by the fall: a treatment to help people who are infected and an antibody that can help prevent infection in those who are exposed. That’s a pretty potent combination. The biggest obstacle is going to be manufacturing them at scale. That’s something we could solve for right now. We should be working on how we’re going to make investments to help these companies scale up manufacturing and get to large commercial scale manufacturing in time for the fall so that if one of them does work, we’re able to turn on the spigot and produce millions of doses a month. That’s the kind of position you want to be in. There was money set aside in a recent congressional bill that set aside upwards of $10 billion to do just this. That needs to be implemented. The companies need to be aware of it and pursue those opportunities. You need the agencies working to stand that up so that all has to happen. That’s the kind of thing I think we should be focused on right now. In phase three you also talk about using serological surveys to determine population immunity. I’ve seen conflicting reports on whether people who’ve gotten coronavirus are immune. What is your best guess on that? If we had that serological testing, would it even matter? Serological testing is important for understanding where the virus has been and who’s been exposed. It could be important for decisions about returning to work in certain professions where there’s gonna be high exposure like police officers or EMT workers or doctors and nurses. But by and large, what we’re going to find is that a very small percentage of the population has actually been exposed to this virus. If you talk to the modelers and the experts, they say anywhere from 1 to 5 percent of the US population has probably been exposed to this virus already. If you look at the data coming out of Europe where they’re already using serology, it’s in the 5 percent range. So the idea that 30 or 40 percent of the population has had this virus is going to turn out not to be the case. It’s going to turn out to be a small percentage of the population — certainly in the single digits — that have the level of antibodies needed for immunity. And it’s not going to be enough to create herd immunity. It’s also not going to be enough to have this pool of people that can just return to work. One of the things that worries me going forward is it has been hard enough to get states into phase one — not every state is there, even as we speak. Then if you move into phase two, I think there’s going to be a lot of relief. But something that is planned for in your proposal — and that we’re seeing in other places like Singapore — is that you may have to bounce back and forth between phase one and phase two for a while. A president who clearly wants to get out of phase one as quickly as possible is not going to be excited in an election year about reestablishing it. It seems that the obstacles to being able to dance back and forth are very high. But if we don’t, we could end up back in a very, very difficult situation. I’m curious how you think about these obstacles. I think there will be political obstacles, not just at a national level but at a local level as well. Ultimately these decisions are going to be made by mayors and governors — and that’s going to be hard because being the city that shuts down activity while the rest of the country is humming is not going to be in your best interest. If you look at the history of this outbreak and this epidemic, Seattle should have taken more aggressive steps earlier. They kept the activity humming along far longer than they should have. That would have been the first city to really start to shut down economic activity and you saw a reluctance to do it. So I think that’s going to be a challenge when you have outbreaks in cities: At what point do cities pull the trigger and start to shut down economic activity, not just to prevent spread in their cities but also to prevent spread more broadly in the United States? This is going to be hard at a national level. But I’m more worried about the local decision-making and people being reluctant to take steps that could serve the national interests but maybe serve their local interests not quite as well. For more on this topic, I looked at not just the AEI plan but three others for . I thought immersing myself in the plans to reopen the economy would be some comfort. Boy, was I wrong. Also, Matt Yglesias and I discussed the AEI plan and three others on of last week. Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that has the power to save lives. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires. .

Coronavirus: Sturgeon concerned at claims PPE 'diverted to England'

Words: - BBC News - 13:02 14-04-2020
Nicola Sturgeon has voiced her extreme concern over claims the NHS in England is being prioritised for personal protection equipment ahead of Scotland. At her daily briefing, she promised to seek urgent clarity on the matter. The claims came from Donald Macaskill, the head of Scottish Care which is the body representing private care homes in Scotland. The first minister said although there was no clear evidence PPE was being diverted she wanted "assurances". Ms Sturgeon insisted that if the usual supply of equipment to care homes in Scotland was being disrupted then that would be "completely unacceptable". Reports of a possible problem came from Dr Macaskill who told BBC Radio Scotland that the UK's four largest PPE suppliers said they were not sending to Scotland because their priority was going to be "England, the English NHS and then English social care providers". The UK government insisted that it had not instructed any company to prioritise PPE for one nation over the others. A spokesman added: "Through this four nation approach, we're working closely with the devolved administrations to coordinate the distribution of PPE evenly across the UK." Ms Sturgeon said the matter was not of a "political nature" but rather about "fairness and co-operation" She told the media on Tuesday: "All parts of the UK right now are facing supply challenges on PPE, indeed this is a global issue. "Any situation where supplies were being diverted from one part of the UK to another without consultation or any sense of co-operation would clearly be unconscionable and unacceptable." Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she was urgently seeking clarity around the situation and had intended to speak with her UK counterpart Matt Hancock later - but he cancelled the phone call. She said she has now written to him to "remind him that he specifically does not have my agreement to the centralisation of ordering or distribution of PPE". Earlier in the day the suggestion of PPE being diverted to England from Scotland was dismissed by the Scottish government's clinical director. Prof Jason Leitch, speaking on the Good Morning Scotland programme, said: "We have looked into it and we think it's rubbish. "So the companies, and our colleagues at NHS England yesterday when we spoke to them, said it wasn't true. "There's another element of this though, that the English route for PPE is one of three routes that Scotland has access to PPE from. "So we are in a four-country fight against this virus. Honestly, people might not believe me, but that four-countries' fight is pretty aligned." In Scotland PPE comes from three sources; Prof Leitch acknowledged there have been some issues in getting supplies distributed in particular to those care homes which had not needed PPE in the past. He added that the situation was being sorted "very, very quickly". "I'm much more confident than I was even a week ago, that that is now working," said the clinical director. A statement released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Monday said: "PPE supplies are being coordinated at a UK-wide level and allocation made based on clinical need across the whole country, which ensures a planned and coordinated response to this global pandemic."

Computer games: more than a lockdown distraction

Words: - BBC News - 23:04 13-04-2020
Games like Animal Crossing have a strong social element Chris Conway had been planning a surprise birthday party for a housemate, and that was the plan until 20 March when Oregon's governor told all residents to stay at home. No-one was to go out unless absolutely necessary because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so Mx Conway and their friends had to get creative. They decided to throw a party in an online video game instead, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was coincidentally released for the Nintendo Switch on the same day as Oregon's stay-at-home order. Meeting instead on a Sunday evening as colourful characters in the game, the friends hung out, chatted to one another and explored the virtual world. A world free of coronavirus. "It's been really nice just to go to the game and hang out with each other," Mx Conway says. In Animal Crossing, players can join in a variety of activities, from fishing to playing musical instruments. This is far from the only social event to have taken place in Animal Crossing since it was released. Some have even met up for dates in the game. With restaurants, bars, leisure centres and other facilities closed across much of the world, people are having to find creative ways to maintain social connections, and have fun despite being stuck at home. Congregating in games is an option for friends during the lockdown Weekly game sales have risen between 40% and 60%, according to analysts at Futuresource. Much of that has been aided by the release of Animal Crossing and other new titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, which allow people to meet up in-game. Gamers are also spending more time in virtual worlds and using more internet bandwidth to connect. For many, games don't just provide a way of connecting with quarantined friends, they are also alternate universes where the reality of pandemic can be momentarily forgotten. By day, Mx Conway is a delivery driver for a wine distributor. "We got classed as essential retail so we're still open," they said. Although bars and restaurants are no longer purchasing stock, shops that sell alcohol to the public have made far larger orders than usual. After a long day at work, an online getaway in Animal Crossing beckons. "It's really been wonderful just to give my time after work a little bit more structure," says Mx Conway. Today, there are hundreds of games featuring gigantic worlds that allow people to meet online. Eve Online, for example, contains 7,800 star systems where players co-operate with, or battle against, one another. Hilmar Pétursson, chief executive of CCP Games, has seen a surge in demand for his games Hilmar Pétursson, chief executive of CCP Games which owns Eve Online, told the BBC that the firm had previously recorded about 7,000 new accounts per day, and then, on 14 March, that jumped to 11,000. The surge coincided with the announcement of a lockdown in Spain, and followed the nationwide lockdown in Italy, on 9 March. "Our game is famous for being a very social game," he says. "Netflix and all that is good for passing time, but that doesn't really give you a social context. And people are craving a social context." Eve Online is a demanding game, he adds, which forces people to work together to overcome various challenges in social groups, which helps players forge friendships. At a time when there are so many restrictions on daily life, people are turning to games in order to satisfy certain basic psychological needs, says Prof Andrew Przybylski at the Oxford Internet Institute. Friendships are forged in games like Eve Online says its owners Socialising is one such need, but so are feelings of being in control and having a choice over what one does. Games offer that even though the physical spaces around us currently may not. Prof Przybylski himself has enjoyed dipping back in to games he mastered when he was still at school, including Starcraft and Age of Empires II. He can still remember how to win when playing against the computer, and it's that familiarity which makes them comforting distractions. "That sense of efficacy, that sense of control over my environment, is something that this crisis has fundamentally robbed me of," says Prof Przybylski. Games, he notes, aren't designed to fulfil all of our needs. They aren't perfect substitutes for meeting up face-to-face, for instance. They also may not be available to people who cannot easily afford them. But for those who can and do play them, games offer some respite. "This is about meeting people where they are," says Prof Przybylski. "It's not a panacea." More Technology of Business Another gamer who has sought distraction in virtual worlds is Sarisha Goodman, an education and sociology student at the University of Birmingham, who is currently living back at home in London. "When I was a teenager I just always went to gaming when I was really overwhelmed, so that's kind of what I've been doing," she explains. Her games of choice are The Sims 4 and Animal Crossing. She says she could play The Sims until 03:00 most days if she wanted to. It's a simulation game that allows the player to create characters and furnish their homes. You can then observe how those characters interact with one another. "We don't have that normal life any more, it's nice to see it even if it's in a game form," says Ms Goodman. Sometimes, she uses the smartphone app House Party to simultaneously talk to friends online while she plays. As a student in her third year, Ms Goodman hasn't had time to play games for months. Now she is glad of them. She has watched some online lectures for her course, and is starting work on her dissertation. But besides that, university life has more or less been put on hold. There has been a noticeable uptick in gaming since Covid-19 started to spread, confirms Morris Garrard, at market analysis firm Futuresource. "We're seeing particularly strong uptake in social games, games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone," he says. The volume of games sold every week has risen by between 40% and 60%, and gamers are expected to spend significantly more time in games than last year, as a result of stay-at-home requirements. In China the game Honor of Kings has seen a spike in demand Similar trends have been spotted in China, where Covid-19 was first detected. The mobile game Honor of Kings, for instance, clocked a 20% increase in revenue from in-game purchases during February, adds Mr Garrard. Steam, a PC game distribution service, recently counted 23.8 million gamers playing various games at the same time worldwide - the highest during Steam's 17-year history. That's growth of roughly 15% in a fortnight says Tomas Otterbeck at Redeye AB, an investment bank. Games played online are also using more broadband data. US network Verizon reported a 75% increase in gaming traffic in mid-March. "We can expect a 100% increase, compared to pre-Covid-19, in data usage since that report," says Mr Otterbeck. But Prof Przybylski warns that, in such distressing times, people may need help beyond what virtual worlds can provide. Game companies should, he suggests, make it easy for troubled gamers to contact support services if needed. "They need to put contact information for people who are in crisis onto their platforms," he explains. "So when people need something that's not Animal Crossing, they can get to it."

Clocking a 6502 to 15GHz (!)

Words: calvin - lobste.rs - 13:51 14-04-2020

New XCOM game coming April 24 with a twist on turn-based gameplay

Words: Charlie Hall - Polygon - 14:00 14-04-2020
XCOM: Chimera Squad will be a stand-alone release for PC

Coronavirus: TV costume makers create scrubs for NHS staff

Words: - BBC News - 23:31 13-04-2020
Most watched Why you can trust BBC News

github actions + homebrew = <3

Words: Napster - lobste.rs - 13:33 14-04-2020

Nintendo Switch system update adds button remapping, SD card transfers

Words: Michael McWhertor - Polygon - 13:50 14-04-2020
Plus, more Animal Crossing user icons!

Coronavirus: Health workers around the world on fears and fighting virus

Words: - BBC News - 23:04 13-04-2020
Most watched Why you can trust BBC News

Care proceedings rise steeply in family courts during UK lockdown

Words: Diane Taylor - The Guardian - 13:56 14-04-2020
Lockdown stress and money worries putting larger numbers of vulnerable children at risk Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Vulnerable children are more at risk during the lockdown. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images The number of urgent care proceedings in the family courts has increased sharply since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guardian has learned. Judicial sources say that a combination of the lockdown leading to families being forced to spend the majority of their time together, often in confined spaces, increased drinking by some parents and major money worries are a toxic combination, which is putting vulnerable children at risk. Some family courts have seen a fivefold increase in care proceedings cases in recent weeks. As courts are often operating remotely using phone or Skype hearings during the pandemic there are particular challenges when children are involved. Aysen Soyer, head of the family law team at Wilson Solicitors, said that she and her team have been working at full capacity since the lockdown began. “It happened overnight,“ said Soyer. “In family court proceedings last week we had two children removed from their parents by phone – that’s unheard of,” she said. She added that it was harder to control parents’ emotions when their children were about to be removed from them when court proceedings were taking place on the phone. Care proceedings are the most urgent matters in the family courts but the way things are working it’s a disaster.” She said it was “inevitable” to reach the conclusion that the pressures of the lockdown were leading to an increase in care proceedings. “Things that might have bubbled away for a bit longer with toxic family relationships have been brought to the fore by the pandemic. Care proceedings are going at a higher rate. Guardians and solicitors are not able to visit children at the moment. My team have been furiously busy since the lockdown started. I think that initially it will get worse and then lawyers and the family courts will find a way to deal with this. At the moment things are just desperate.” According to the NSPCC, self-isolating and quarantine can cause stress and changes in everyone’s behaviour. Families are under new pressures and they have warned people to be alert to children who are withdrawn, or aggressive or very young children left alone or outdoors by themselves. Domestic violence is sometimes but not always a factor in care proceedings. On Saturday the home secretary, Priti Patel, launched a public awareness campaign for domestic abuse victims. She said that talks were ongoing to provide charities and the domestic abuse commissioner with an extra £2m to boost domestic abuse helplines and online support. Unicef has issued new guidance about protection of children during the lockdown. Officials warn that children are at heightened risk of abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence during the lockdown. They say that many children are likely to face an increasing threat to their safety and wellbeing. A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “Cases involving vulnerable children will always be prioritised and we are using technology to maintain access to justice as far as possible.This is kept under constant review and judges and courts will continue to work with all in the family justice system to respond to any increases in demand.” Topics

Domhnall Gleeson: ‘As far as I can remember Phoebe Waller-Bridge smelt lovely’

Words: Michael Segalov - The Guardian - 13:14 14-04-2020
It’s 2.15pm on a Wednesday afternoon when I ask Domhnall Gleeson what he’s wearing. With face-to-face interviews abandoned in favour of the telephone, and the actor confined to his Dublin home, Gleeson could have made up something classy. Instead, though, he opts for total honesty: “Oh shit, this is embarrassing.” Gleeson is, in fact, sat on his bed in a pair of pyjama-adjacent bottoms his mum got him a few years back for Christmas, and a scruffy T-shirt that – looking down to jog his memory – he realises is on inside out. He recently finished shooting a Channel 4 sitcom in which he plays Doofus. His haircut, Gleeson says, perfectly suits the name. Really, he assures me, most days have gone better. He’s getting dressed, going for walks within the prescribed 2km radius. It’s just this afternoon that he is still in bed, looking like a Lego man in his pyjamas. Lazing around the house in Dublin is something of a novelty for the 36-year-old. He has been busy the past few years, appearing in three Star Wars films, Peter Rabbit and its 2021 sequel, and the widely slated The Kitchen, which we will place to one side. Soon there will be Frank of Ireland (with its aforementioned haircut) and Run, the much-anticipated HBO comedy-romance-thriller created and written by Vicky Jones – director of the original Fleabag stage show – and produced by her long-time collaborator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Gleeson and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, Godless) play exes with an escape plan from the new lives they have created since their breakup. On receiving a one-word text, both know a time and location at which to meet. From there they attempt to rekindle their love affair. That is, if the other decides to show up. Aside from an episode of Black Mirror and a handful of sketches, Gleeson has, until recently, steered clear of television. You can end up treading water while nothing happens in TV, he says, unlike films, which have to be wrapped up by the credits. In Run, though, Gleeson saw something different: a pilot script full of energy and excitement, although he makes no secret of the fact it was Waller-Bridge’s name which first got his attention. The writer and star of Fleabag arrived on the shoot halfway through filming in Toronto and then out on location. “It’s such a funny thing to throw more praise at Phoebe,” he says. Yes, she’s talented, funny and quick on her feet; her reputation for being one of the most skilled people in her field is well-deserved. “But,” he asks, “who the fuck needs to read more people speaking about how unbelievably amazing she is?” He could just say she was crap ... “Yeah fuck it, let’s go big and give people something to read about. She hits people; she’s got body odour. I’m not really sure where to go with this … No, she didn’t hit anyone that I saw, and as far as I can remember she smelt lovely.” At least he tried. Despite the considerable hype around the release – it is Jones’s first big post-Fleabag project – Gleeson says he didn’t feel a heightened sense of pressure being a leading man with all eyes watching. And to be fair, with roles in both Star Wars and the Harry Potter – two of the biggest movie franchises of all time – he is used to high expectations. Instead, he says, the names on the script were a comfort. Gleeson is more tuned in than he would usually be to Run’s critical reception, now that there’s little he can do to distract himself; nothing stopping him clicking on links to reviews he otherwise might avoid. But whatever the reaction, the momentum of Run’s train-based storyline is maintained with the tense, fizzing on-screen chemistry between the lead characters. “It’s a funny thing when people talk about chemistry and worrying about it. I’ve never thought: ‘Oh shit, I wonder if I’ll have good chemistry with X person.” He reckons if you work hard and try to be generous – as long as your partner has some talent – the rest looks after itself. And Gleeson is quick to praise Wever’s talent, even if he’s unsure about their off-screen relationship. “I’m not sure I really know Merritt at all,” he says. “I think she would probably say that I don’t.” That’s not to say they didn’t get on; Gleeson definitely enjoyed her company. He just often finds himself meeting people he has worked with after finishing a job – from Margot Robbie to Saoirse Ronan – and thinking: “Jesus, they’re totally different to how I remember them.” Maybe Gleeson has got a bad memory, or more likely he is just not a fan of the showbiz life. That could explain why he steered clear of a move to Hollywood, instead opting to stick around in Ireland close to friends and family – a family that casts a long shadow. It wouldn’t be unreasonable for Gleeson to object to talking about his dad, Brendan, in interviews. Constantly being compared with your Emmy-award-winning actor father could become irritating. But Gleeson Jr clearly admires his dad greatly, bringing him up twice of his own accord. Right before we speak, he had been listening to Gleeson Sr discussing on the radio how Ireland is coping with coronavirus. A few years ago, Brendan appeared on national television to talk about the sorry state of the country’s underfunded health service. “He was on again today saying how proud he is that people in Ireland have come together to flatten the curve.” His son agrees. And when talking about his tendency to be overly self-critical (something he wonders if he should have just never have mentioned during previous interviews: “Everyone feels it”), he compares his work ethic with that of his father. Stepping into a parent’s shoes makes him work harder. The pair are close; Dad is always on hand for advice. “Look,” he says, “there’s no way in which he is a hindrance. I was aware, when I’d turn up on stuff, that there’d be a certain amount of: ‘Maybe he got the job because of who is dad is,’ or whatever. But it’s hard to make a film or a play happen, and if anyone has spent money on anything they’re not going to hire someone who can’t do the job just because they know your dad.” Possibly, he adds, that was naive. Still, he never considered using a different surname when starting out, in an effort to distance himself from his father. Brendan Gleeson was less of a name during his son’s early years in the industry, he suggests, and everyone in Ireland – where Domhnall cut his teeth – would have known anyway. “Maybe it would have been nice to take my mam’s surname just to get it out there. I’m afraid I’m just not a good-enough son that it crossed my mind.” Despite appearing in his fair share of dystopian sci-fi, he fears none have helped him prepare for this pandemic. He has got a few projects to keep himself busy enough for now – and he’s excited about a play he was due to appear in this year, although he won’t tell me more in case it doesn’t happen. “I’m just hoping and trusting that people will still want to go to the theatre on the far side of this,” he says, “That there is another side.” When we emerge, he believes, people will still want to go to the cinema and to the theatre. The Jackass film was on TV last night; seeing it at the cinema was the most communal event he has ever experienced. Everyone laughing and talking, holding each other; praying they wouldn’t do that thing with sandpaper. “We have to be responsible now, but we’ll get back to those things. We’ll want to experience stories; to laugh and cry together.” Until then though, Gleeson’s going to focus on the small victories, such as getting out of his pyjamas more often. • Run is on Sky Comedy and NOW TV, 15 April, 9pm

A love letter to five-a-side football

Words: David F Ross - The Guardian - 13:08 14-04-2020
I ’ve reached the age where I can visualise a life beyond work. A time when I don’t have to drag my ageing arse back and forth along the M77 during congested, extended, soul-sapping rush hours. When I’m not at the beck and call of impatient clients or demanding deadlines. I can imagine all of this clearly. But I can’t conceive of the day when I’m not able to play football for an hour a week. There will be little that’s unique about my story beyond perhaps my personal relationship to it. So many of us share this strange passion: this participation in weekly five-a-side games – or in our case, sevens – with other players we often know little or nothing about. Disparate groups of middle-aged men (or women, but rarely mixed) wearing the washed-out, tightly stretched jerseys of their heroes, or worse, their youth. Acting out dreams that originated in childhood. Scoring in a cup final, or, more likely, a lucky last-minute toe-poke that wins an otherwise turgid match. There are opportunities here for all imaginations. And there’s nothing quite like it. Our experiences will be similar, but let’s test that theory, early doors: how many of us complain about an early start, despite kick-off having been that time for years? Our joints aching and creaking like the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz before Dorothy rushes in with the oil-can. Out in all weathers, thanks to surfaces that get re-thatched more often than Kris Boyd’s scalp. With a hat, gloves … extra T-shirt layer, perhaps. All rich with the stench of sweat and Ralgex. Thankfully, the fashion for Under Armour tights was as brief as Brian Clough’s time at Leeds. Our car heaters are on full blast, offering an Alexei Mikhailichenko approach to the warm-ups. The teams may change subtly from week to week, but not dramatically. Steady Eddie is spotted in the shops at Silverburn with his wife when he had complained of a debilitating cough. He’s dropped for a week. Bald Bobby, the bampot barber, gets the nod, after the man with the wee black book popped in for a No 2 buzzcut the previous week. But he’s a bit too fond of the slide tackle, is Bobby. Eddie is quickly forgiven, and the natural order restores. Perceived abilities get matched in the prioritised order of the basic skills: moaning, running, passing, scoring. Everyone takes their turn as keeper and tactics are often adjusted if the man between the posts is known to wear the gloves merely to keep his hands warm. A close game is applauded by everybody, but woe betide that week’s selectors if there’s any more than five goals in it. Sound familiar? I’m part of a squad of guys who play every Saturday morning in Kilmarnock. There are teachers, accountants, builders and a doctor (always a reassuring sight when middle-aged men get purple-faced with over exertion). There are some who work overseas and miss a week in every three. There are Killie fans, Ayr fans, a few fans of the Old Firm, and – judging by the replica strips – a Newcastle fan. And a couple who profess to prefer rugby. As the decades have passed, I’ve come to know more about them all, although I still manage to get the first names mixed up on occasion. We’re all much better in our heads than we are on the pitch. Very few of our number played competitive football in their twenties. Their knees are in better shape than those of real footballers. Most of the guys who play regularly have passed the peak work strain of long hours in their forties. And for some, these were the years of over-eating and under-exercising. With a bit more time on their hands they can now exercise more and the standard, if not the quality, of Saturday morning football has remained enjoyably combative as a consequence. We are creatures of habit. Consistency is the thing; of date, of time, of pitch. Vary any of these and the equilibrium can be unsettled. One week, the pitch markings had been re-painted. The curved goal area we had been accustomed to for years had gone, replaced by a rectangular box. It took weeks to adjust to this minor change, such was the programmed mindset of those faced with it. It had a similar effect to that of Graeme Souness narrowing the Ibrox pitch in 1987, although in our case both teams ended up confused and disadvantaged. That line, curved or rectangular, is the main bone of contention. “Ye were over the line!” “Yer arse, ah was!” “Ye were a bloody mile inside the box!” Contrary statements yelled as regularly as the call and response at Ayr Gaiety during Panto season. All the glorious ridiculousness of football is here; present and correct in our partisan and one-sided view of the talking points from each game. Despite this, I could count the number of penalties I’ve seen accepted by both teams on the fingers of one hand. Maybe all football should be played without referees. It may yet become the only VAR-free football environment in the seasons to come. And yet, this is the real spirit of football; the one that still prompts determinedly myopic pub arguments about controversial goals and missed sitters years after the incidents happened. Preferring to avoid even more argument, we ignore the head-height rule and play the game as it was intended. Consequently, headed goals are often the only ones outwardly celebrated, given their hen’s teeth rarity. There are few things in life funnier than observing a middle-aged man in ill-fitting shorts fall over with no one near him, face planted in the turf, then rising with hundreds of tiny black rubber pellets studded into his dimpled forehead. This is a man who, in the footballing sense, has essentially fouled himself. We’ve all done it, and it happens far more regularly than we’d want our families to know. Another painfully regular occurrence that draws widespread laughter – along with grudging admiration – is blocking a certain goal in the most painful way possible. Taking a dull one to the nuts is a footballing rite of passage. It’s just as well that for most of us, the creative usefulness of the lads is more limited than was perhaps once the case. Some opt for the light touch regarding tackle protection, or the protection of their tackle. Others pad and shinny-up like Robocop being sent in to quell a prison riot. There’s a place here for all of us. All shapes and sizes. The complex where we currently congregate is located behind a retail park on the edge of town. The eight pitches are named after the legends of the game. Ours is the “Zidane”. Intended as an identity to inspire, the Frenchman’s achievements are pinned to the seven-metre high fenced surround that week-on-week fails lamentably to contain our shooting exuberance. Every regular game has an unsung hero, the one to whom the weekly responsibility of organisation falls. For us, that person is Gordon Kerr. “We started playing fives in 1992 at the Galleon Centre in Kilmarnock as a group of young unfit thirty-somethings,” says Gordon. “It began as a challenge thrown down over a few Stellas with a mate’s younger brother who played regularly. We played with them for a few Sunday evenings but the time, the venue and the opposition weren’t ideal. A local impresario had recently built an outdoor AstroTurf fives complex in Townholm and we decided to give it a try. Andy Taylor brought in some teachers (you know … the guys with lots of time on their hands but organise nothing and complain about everything!) that he played with after school and we got a time for a Saturday morning. “We played there for a few more years but the place was falling apart. Nails protruding from the side panels, torn surfaces, lack of sand and freezing cold showers with little water pressure. Our Saturday was in danger of imploding. The nearest suitable complex was 10 miles away. The moaning started. ‘It’s too far away, my wife needs the car, etc.’ Some jumped ship and some replacements (including the author of this piece) were roped in from interested friends, acquaintances and tenuous connections.” A small core of the originals remain but, inevitably, age and injury take their toll. New players come in. Some stay for a while; a few fade from memory more rapidly. It’s a rich seam for a writer. There have been some fantastic characters over the years. Gordon remembers them all. “One of the new men was known as Malcolm X. We formed car pools and I had the mixed fortune to be in the same car as him. He was not the chattiest of men; in fact I can’t ever recall a single word he uttered. We travelled with MX for around five years but knew absolutely nothing about him. I was certain he was a spy. He didn’t turn up one week. His house was empty and he had flown the country, cover blown. Our suspicions were confirmed when, shortly after MX left, our e-mail group started getting correspondence from Russian girls who were desperate to meet us.” If a game is to take root and become established, it needs a consistency of time and home venue. A nomadic existence is often the only excuse needed for those lacking the necessary staying power; the right stuff. “Around 2006, PowerLeague opened in Kilmarnock,” says Gordon. “It probably saved our group, which was in danger of falling apart. A few five-a-side pitches and one sevens pitch with 3G AstroTurf. Great excitement.” We switched to seven-a-sides on the larger park. This was controversial with some. It wasn’t universally popular, but I much preferred it. Most of us were now in our late forties. The fives consisted of short bursts of movements, whereas the sevens involved more running. Fives always seemed more like basketball to me. The space offered by the bigger pitch made the games feel more natural. I ask Gordon what it means to him, this parallel life as an organiser of the short game: “Ever since I was a six-year-old boy, all I ever wanted to do was play football. Killie v Leeds United in May 1967, the semi-final of the European Fairs Cup at a full Rugby Park blew my mind and, ever since, football has been the love of my life. It was my footballing Woodstock. Accountancy was just a means to an end, just a way of financing my lifestyle and not something that I really wanted to do. The reality that I had no football ability was immaterial. Football got me through the week, focused on a Saturday. When the opportunity came along to play fives in the morning before going to the Killie game, I jumped at it. Sometimes I played golf in the club medal at 7am before going to the fives and then the pub and then the Killie game. I definitely had no trouble sleeping on those nights. “Some five years into this venture came my personal highlight: the 1997 Scottish Cup final. Killie v Falkirk. I was too young to be at Tynecastle in 1965. I had never seen my team win anything in 30 years as a fan and, based upon those three decades, I feared I never would. I barely slept in the week before the final. The fives were rescheduled for 9.30am, and despite the nervous exhaustion, it was better and more memorable than normal. Most of us left afterwards on the supporters’ bus which I organised. We had a table for a celebratory dinner at the top of the one-way system giving us the perfect view of the open-topped team bus with the cup and those incredible scenes on John Finnie Street. It was the perfect day and the realisation of my boyhood (and adulthood) dream.” Italy v Brazil 1982: Paolo Rossi, samba skills and classic kits But the responsibility of organising can have its frustrations on and off the pitch too, as Gordon explains: “Ah, the bugbears of running the game. Late call-offs. Friday call-offs. Even worse, Friday night phone calls when I am in the pub and have had a few beers and don’t have my specs with me,” he says. “Most of us get irritated by the dribblers … the guy who thinks he is Ronaldo or Messi and would rather lose a testicle than pass the ball to anyone. For us, footballing ability is secondary to enthusiasm and the love of playing. I once asked someone if scoring at the fives as a 60-year-old was better than sex? ‘It’s certainly better than sex with me,’ he replied.” Why does it mean so much to so many of us? “The secret is inclusiveness,” says Gordon. “Guys of differing abilities combining because of their love of football. Winning the game is secondary to having a laugh. As soon as you start to introduce ringers, better players, the whole thing would fall apart. If you introduce real competitiveness, heavy tackles will creep in, resulting in breakages.” There’s a palpable sense of continuity to our activities. That those of us who have been part of this compelling addiction for nearly 30 years are merely the current custodians of the bibs. None of us want to be among those holding the jerseys when the floodlights finally go out. It’s a comforting thought that others – sons, maybe – will keep the game going when we’re gone. Of course, it’ll be their game then, but our DNA will still be traceable. An aspect of this functions as a necessary escape from reality. An hour-long opportunity to forget our mortality. A parallel life where we would all play on forever, scoring remarkable goals from beyond the halfway line or making defence-splitting passes that belie our abilities. And where our teammates could return from serious illness or heart attacks after a few weeks out, like they were merely inconvenient niggles or minor muscle pulls. But life isn’t like that. The anonymity of the early days as a player doesn’t last. We’ve all made valuable and lasting connections that go beyond the initial brief surface acknowledgements. Those previously known only by a first name become fully-fleshed individuals with backgrounds; jobs, families. Shared interests. Friends who are badly missed when they can no longer play. p This article appeared first in Nutmeg magazine • Follow Nutmeg on Facebook, Twitter and Soundcloud • Follow David F Ross on Twitter