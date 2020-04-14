There are nearly two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries and almost 120,000 people have died.
The United States now has about three times as many confirmed cases as any other country.
This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year.
Confirmed cases around the world
cases 1,920,648
deaths 119,716
recoveries 456,910
Figures last updated 14 Apr 2020
The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing - but the majority of people are recovering from the infection.
The country with the highest number of cases is the US, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. With about 580,000 confirmed cases, it has nearly seven times the official number recorded in China.
China's official death toll from the outbreak is just over 3,300 - but the US, Italy, Spain, France and UK have each recorded more than 10,000 deaths.
Critics of the Chinese government, however, have questioned whether the country's official numbers can be trusted.
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies. France now includes cases confirmed and suspected in retirement and nursing homes.
The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.
The WHO said it took more than three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but it took less than a week for the number to double from 500,000 to a million. It then took seven days to reach 1.5 million.
The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.
China has now lifted many of the stringent measures it took to bring the disease under control. Last week, authorities eased travel restrictions in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began in late 2019.
South Korea, where a major outbreak began in February, has also seen the number of new cases fall in recent weeks.
Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home.
European countries have seen steep rises in cases and deaths, but slowing infection rates are raising hopes that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of the virus.
Italy has the highest toll outside the US, with more than 20,000 deaths so far, but recent data shows the infection rate is slowing.
The country was the first in Europe to record a large number of deaths and has been in lockdown since 9 March.
Some quarantine measures are now starting to be relaxed with certain shops, such as booksellers and stationery stores, reopening. The amount of activity depends on the region - for example, Lombardy in the north, which was the centre of Italy's coronavirus crisis, is keeping shops shut.
Spain's death toll is not far behind, with more than 18,000 - the third highest of any country. There are now around 172,000 confirmed cases in Spain, but data shows the rate of new cases is falling with the latest figures showing the country's lowest increase in infections since 20 March.
The Spanish government is also beginning to ease the strict lockdown that has been in place in the country since 14 March. People in manufacturing, construction and some services are being allowed to return to work, but must stick to strict safety guidelines. The rest of the population must still remain at home.
In the UK, there have been more than 88,000 confirmed cases and more than 11,000 deaths.
Like Spain, deaths in the UK grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. That rate of increase has now slowed.
The UK's first emergency field hospital, built in London's ExCel Centre, is now open. The NHS Nightingale hospital, as it has been called, has space for 4,000 intensive care beds. Others are planned across the UK.
With more than 580,000 cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world.
In fact, New York state alone has more cases than any other country, with 195,000 so far. But Andrew Cuomo, the state's governor, says New York City is now witnessing a flattening curve of cases as the effects of social distancing measures begin to be seen.
The number of deaths from the virus in the US now stands at more than 23,000, and the rate is doubling about every three days at present.
Nearly all Americans are now living under some form of lockdown as states increase efforts to curb the outbreak.
President Trump has said he wants the economy to reopen with a "big bang" - but that would have to wait until the US was on the downward slope in terms of infections.
Federal coronavirus guidelines, such as social distancing, will be in place across the country until at least 30 April.
The outbreak is having a major economic impact, with figures showing the number of people making a new claim for unemployment benefits surging to a record high of more than 6.6 million in the week ending 4 April. In all, roughly 16 million Americans have lost their jobs since states began to bring in lockdown measures.
The majority of countries in Europe now have strict lockdowns in place, with many only allowing citizens to leave their homes to buy essential items or exercise. In Paris, authorities have even banned exercise during the day to reduce the number of people out on the streets.
India's government told the country's 1.3 billion residents to stay at home last month and there are similar restrictions on movement and social contact across the world in countries like Argentina, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
Data on planned journeys in major cities, from the travel app Citymapper, shows how people in places like London, Madrid, Istanbul and New York are now moving around far less than they were a few weeks ago.
The data shows that while Milan in northern Italy has been locked down for several weeks now, many other cities have been restricting movement for a much shorter period.
While movement is also down in the South Korean capital Seoul, the city hasn't ground to a halt like European capitals despite facing huge numbers of coronavirus cases - a sign of the country's decision to focus on widespread testing and contact tracing rather than imposing a lockdown.
In Russia, the Kremlin had insisted that there was "de facto no epidemic" in the country but President Putin has urged people to stay at home, which explains the significant drop in movement in Moscow.